Netflix’s Hit Limited Series “From Scratch” Reshapes The Way Fans View Love, Life & Marriage
Netflix's newest series "From Scratch" has captured the hearts of several fans. Read more about the show and check out fans reactions inside.
Michael Imperioli recalls the 'Goodfellas' scene that sent him to the hospital
Michael Imperioli sat down with CNN's Chris Wallace to discuss the iconic actors he met working on the sets of "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos" -- and the scene that sent him to the emergency room.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeling ‘Pam & Tommy’ top the list of celebrity Halloween costumes
CNN — Some throwbacks to notable ’90s-era celebrities were standouts as the stars stepped out this weekend in costume for their Halloween festivities. One couple acknowledged a pair that came before them, when Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively, at the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night. Anderson and Lee gained newfound media attention this year due to the Hulu limited series “Pam & Tommy.”
James Corden Got Called Out By Balthazar Owner Keith McNally For Lying Again — Like, This Feud Will Never Die
It's been a riveting two weeks, and I don't want this thing to end.
Reporter shares the most promising leads in the James Brown mystery
A strange phone call reveals a question from the grave: w James Brown, one of the greatest entertainers in American history, murdered? CNN reporter Thomas Lake hosts the new podcast The James Brown Mystery.
Celebrate the latest Disney Cruise Line ship with these fan-favorite seafaring items
If you're preparing to sail on Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, you'll want to pack for the part. Here are 23 pieces of Disney merch to make sure you're properly outfitted on your Disney Wish sailing.
Patrick Haggerty, trailblazing gay country star, dies at 78
"Lavender Country," Patrick Haggerty's first album recorded under the same name, is widely considered the first country album recorded by an out gay musician. He died Monday, several weeks after having a stroke.
November movie preview
From the MCU to sequels and originals, Hollywood has big movies headed to theaters and streaming in November. Rick Damigella reports.
The veteran Black explorer, 78, who's still on the move
New Yorker J.R. Harris has visited well over 50 countries and traveled across some of the most remote areas of the world, including Patagonia and the Australia Outback. And he has no intention of putting away his hiking boots any time soon.
Watch Heidi Klum transform into a worm
The supermodel and TV host showed viewers her elaborate costume preparations ahead of her Halloween bash.
Hollywood Minute: Taylor Swift sweeps Billboard top 10
Taylor Swift makes history, filling all Top 10 spots on the Hot 100, plus news on Marvel's 'Wonder Man' and the documentary 'Gratitude Revealed.' David Daniel reports.
Diddy is unrecognizable dressed as The Joker for Halloween
Diddy brought his A-game for Halloween 2022.
Bono reflects on his 40-year marriage to Ali Hewson
Bono's new memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," isn't just about his time and travels with U2. It's about love.
