Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk, who was married to the billionaire for eight years and shares five children with him, weighed in as her ex visits Twitter offices and publicly addresses the platform's advertisers Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad idea," she wrote on the social media...
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
As Elon Musk finalized his Twitter deal, Jack Dorsey launched a beta for his new social-media company
Jack Dorsey's decentralized social-media platform, Bluesky Social, is now accepting beta users. The news coincides with Musk's takeover of Twitter, which Dorsey founded and ran for several years. Dorsey left Twitter in 2021 and named Parag Agrawal, whom Musk quickly fired, as his successor. Just as Elon Musk was finalizing...
Social media videos show huge crowd crammed into alley
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid-19 restrictions turned to tragedy, when over 150 people died in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
This Republican governor just showed how not to respond to Paul Pelosi's assault
Just hours removed from the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband had been attacked at the couple's San Francisco home, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was on the stump for fellow Virginia Republican Yesli Vega, who is running for a House seat.
Elon Musk declares Twitter ‘moderation council’ – as some push the platform’s limits
Conservative users began recirculating conspiracy theories as others voiced concerns over allowing hate speech and disinformation
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
CNN's John Miller shares details from the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, husband to Nancy Pelosi, when an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
Elon Musk disbands Twitter's board, cementing control over company
Twitter's board of directors was dissolved on Thursday following Elon Musk's takeover of the company, according to a securities filing on Monday.
Elon Musk Hails Pranksters After They Pretend to Be Fired Twitter Employees
Elon Musk has saluted "one of the best trolls ever," after two pranksters convinced journalists they were Twitter employees who he had just fired. The Tesla and SpaceX boss completed his purchase of Twitter on Thursday in a $44 billion deal, which he'd previously tried to walk away from. Almost...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk will reportedly take the CEO role after exec exodus
A report from Bloomberg suggested that Musk will take up the CEO position, but will hand it over to someone else in the long term. As a CEO he will have to take care of different challenges, like user growth, revenue growth and content moderation hurdles. Agrawal, who took over...
Elon Musk accuses Twitter board of 'deliberately' hiding evidence from court: 'Stay tuned'
Elon Musk accused Twitter’s former board of directors and their lawyers of "deliberately" hiding evidence from court proceedings, days after the entrepreneur's $44 billion deal was finalized. "Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court," Musk tweeted Sunday night. He included a screenshot of internal messages...
Wall Street is fed up with Meta - but Zuck’s full steam ahead with his massive metaverse bet.
Happy Friday, team. I'm Phil Rosen. Yes, readers, it is true — after months of trying to get out of the $44 billion deal, Elon Musk is officially Twitter's new owner. But more on that later. First, with Halloween around the corner, Big Tech's seeing its own version of...
Engadget
The Morning After: Elon Musk wants Twitter users to pay for verification
Twitter started verifying public figures to prevent scammers from distributing fake news. New owner Elon Musk, however, thinks the blue check is just a status symbol, and one people should pay for. The platform’s new owner has reportedly decided users will need to sign up for Twitter Blue to maintain verification, which will increase to $20 a month. It’s also reported Musk has given Twitter employees until November 7th to implement the changes, or he’ll start firing people.
CNBC
Dogecoin surges 35% as Elon Musk's Twitter deal approaches close
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency branded after a viral dog meme from 2013, is up 35% since Monday as Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter approaches a close. The price of the token often moves in lockstep with comments made by the Tesla CEO. Doge is up 10% in the last 24...
Elon Musk hints at major Twitter staffing changes in tweet about managers
Elon Musk, who declared himself "Chief Twit" after closing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter this week, hinted at more staffing shakeups for the platform on Sunday morning. A Twitter user asked Musk what the "most messed up" thing at Twitter right now is. "There seem to be 10 people...
Far-right figures gained thousands of new Twitter followers in the 24 hours before Elon Musk's takeover, research company finds
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert gained almost 18,700 Twitter followers, with nearly half of those from new accounts, Memetica found.
CNN
