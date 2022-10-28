Read full article on original website
Related
Musk suggests charging $8 a month for Twitter verification after criticism for $19.99 plan
After facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users $19.99 a month to get or keep a verified account, Elon Musk has a counteroffer: maybe $8?
Opinion: Donald Trump Jr. is his father's son
Donald Trump Jr.'s reaction on social media to the attack on Paul Pelosi is no surprise, writes Michael D'Antonio. For years, the former President has voiced his support for violence, he says.
Fetterman on debate: 'I thought it was important that I show up'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz "wasn't going to be easy" following a stroke earlier this year but "thought it was important that I show up," he told CNN's Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on "CNN This Morning."
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about why he started his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" and shares a moment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt speaking about grief and loss on CNN in 1996.
Diddy is unrecognizable dressed as The Joker for Halloween
Diddy brought his A-game for Halloween 2022.
Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweets conspiracy theory about attack on Paul Pelosi
Elon Musk on Sunday gave credence to a fringe conspiracy theory about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi.
What we know about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The man who is alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, the US attorney's office announced on Monday.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0