WCAX
13th Annual Halloween Bike Parade rolls through Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 13th annual Burlington Halloween Bike Parade rolled through the city Sunday. The event started at City Hall Park. Participants were dressed to impress and rode their bikes around the Queen City, finishing at Roosevelt Park for a celebration. Organizers of the annual ride said they...
mynbc5.com
Hundreds of bicyclists take to the streets of Burlington in costume for Halloween
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Drivers on the road in the Queen City Sunday morning had to stop and make way for clowns, superheroes, and other characters on bicycles during Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront’s 13th annual Halloween Ride. “This I think has to be the best weather we’ve ever...
mynbc5.com
Jack-O-Lantern events for families to enjoy over the Halloween weekend
WINOOSKI, Vt. — On Saturday morning, around 120 runners worked to burn off the Halloween candy they’re about to eat over the Halloween weekend during Essex Junction’s 5k race, called the “Halloween Hussle." “I very much enjoyed it. We just came to see the other costumes....
WCAX
Shelburne Halloween celebration and parade
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Halloween celebration and parade returned Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people showed up to enjoy the spooky festivities. People there got to strut their stuff while enjoying music, candy, costumes, and the beautiful fall weather. Along with the parade, there was a costume contest at...
WCAX
Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland. Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch...
Addison Independent
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
WCAX
South Burlington dog park to open following compliance issues
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new South Burlington dog park is getting ready to open its gates. The Wheeler Dog Park has been in the works for years. It was originally slated to open over the summer but was put on hold after ADA compliance and other issues caused delays.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
October nights in Vermont are warming fast
Since the 1970s, October evenings have warmed over 4.5 degrees for trick-or-treaters. It's likely why we haven't had a snowy Halloween in quite some time.
WCAX
WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner
Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
mynbc5.com
Vermont couple invites community into personal haunted house for charity
RUTLAND, Vt. — Owners of one home in Vermont truly take it to the max when it comes to their Halloween decorating — decking out their property from floor to ceiling to benefit charity. "It’s a passion that we have for this," said Gary Spaulding, who lives in...
WCAX
Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across the green mountain state gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Marshall Webb. The service took place at the Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms. Webb, along with his siblings, co-founded Shelburne Farms as an educational organization in 1972. More recently, he served as its carbon drawdown coordinator. Webb passed away this past August while trying to protect his grandchildren while swimming through turbulent weather. The celebration honored his life and the impact he had on so many.
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to induct three new members
The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(link is external) will induct three new members — former WLVB-FM operations director Craig Ladd; Vermont Public producer and announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler; and Stephen Puffer, owner and operator of WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM — during ceremonies Dec 3 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington. Also that evening, the VAB will confer excellence awards on six additional broadcasters and one "friend" of broadcasters.
vermontbiz.com
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame
Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
WCAX
Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold Hollow Cider Mill, a fixture in Waterbury, has a new owner. Longtime owners Paul and Gayle Brown recently sold it to Dan Snyder, the former Stowe Cider general manager, and a small investor group. The browns have owned the popular Route 100 tourist spot since...
WCAX
North Country family finally honored for their service
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Country family made a commitment to the military and now, decades later, they are being recognized for it. The North Country Honor Flight took a moment to celebrate the Blair family after their service in the army. Michael Cashman, the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor,...
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont
From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
