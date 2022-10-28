Read full article on original website
Death investigation prompts closure for part of I-540 in Raleigh
Part of Interstate 540 and U.S. 70 in Raleigh near Lumley Road was closed early Monday morning after authorities found a man's body in the roadway. The road was closed for around 6 hours while authorities investigated what happened. It's unclear how the man died.
Heads up for drivers: construction will impact this Cary road
CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November. A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said. This will impact the road near Walnut...
I-95 south reopens about 2 miles north of I-40 interchange in Johnston County
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 South was closed again Sunday afternoon for about 90 minutes in Johnston County after the highway was closed in the same area late Saturday night for at least an hour. The crash on Sunday was reported around 2:35 p.m. about two miles...
Police: Driver flips car while distracted by cell phone in North Carolina neighborhood
The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road.
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
‘Nothing to do with racism’: Sheriff responds to Shaw University president
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded to a statement made by Shaw University’s president following a traffic stop in early October. On Oct. 5, a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors was traveling from...
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck
In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
2 NC children from Amber Alert are now safe, Asheboro police say
They are possibly heading to Florida in a black 2019 Dodge Durango with N.C. license plate JMY-3236, officials said.
Glenwood Ave. loses power after car crashes into utility pole Saturday night, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash caused a power outage on Glenwood Ave. Saturday night, according to Raleigh police. At about 10:30 p.m., officers said a car crashed into a utility pole on Glenwood Ave. near Washington St. Raleigh police tweeted that Glenwood Ave. was closed and power was...
Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County
No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash, NCSHP says
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road...
Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
Durham police identify 2 passengers killed after driver runs off road, hits tree
A preliminary investigation reveals that speed could be a factor in this crash, Durham police said.
SCAM ALERT: Scammer taking money for fake fall event in Goldsboro, city officials warn
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook. City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6. They...
Wake Forest Road reopens after 24 hours following water main break near I-440 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break closed a key road in Raleigh during Friday evening’s rush hour and for another 24 hours, officials said. Wake Forest Road was closed starting around 4:30 p.m. Friday near St. Albans Drive, according to Raleigh officials. The road was closed...
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
