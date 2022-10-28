ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harnett County, NC

cbs17

Heads up for drivers: construction will impact this Cary road

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—A heads up for Cary drivers; a lane on a major road is closing for construction, and a section of that same road will close in November. A lane of Kildaire Farm Road will be closed starting today, officials said. This will impact the road near Walnut...
CARY, NC
cbs17

In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Carolina

‘Nothing to do with racism’: Sheriff responds to Shaw University president

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded to a statement made by Shaw University’s president following a traffic stop in early October. On Oct. 5, a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors was traveling from...
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack Truck

In the fall of 2023, the Town of Cary, North Carolina, will be utilizing a heavy-duty fully-electric Mack truck for trash pickup - the first city in North Carolina to do so. Volvo Group announces in a press release that Cary has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle as part of the town's growing commitment to sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic side loader and will be used in residential areas for bin pickup.
CARY, NC
bladenonline.com

Halloween Activities Scheduled In Bladen County

No matter if you want to be scared or just seek some good ol’ family fun with Truck or Treat activities, there’s something for you and your family for Halloween on Monday night. Here’s a rundown:. SCARY ADVENTURE. • TWISTED TERROR EXTREME HAUNTED TRAIL: 7:30-11 p.m., 14657...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in Franklin County crash, NCSHP says

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a car crash Saturday night in Franklin County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 7:57 p.m., troopers said a Nissan car was traveling at a high rate of speed on John Mitchell Road...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Child hit by vehicle near high school in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A child was struck by a vehicle in Sanford on Friday night at the intersection of Nash and Bragg Streets, close to Lee County High School. Sanford police confirm responders rushed a child to the hospital, but WRAL News is still working to learn the child's age and condition.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

1 shot in Cary car crash outside Parkside Town Commons shopping center, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a driver was shot during a car crash that happened Saturday night outside a popular shopping center. The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of O’Kelly Chapel Road at Parkside Main Street at Parkside Town Commons shopping center, which includes a Chick-fil-A, a Target and Harris Teeter.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab

RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
RALEIGH, NC

