Chicago, IL

Chicago police release details, suspect photos in Greyhound bus station homicide

By Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
A surveillance photo released by Chicago police shows a suspect in a homicide walking outside Chicago’s Greyhound bus station on Oct. 24, 2022. CPD photo/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago police have released additional details and photos of a suspect in Monday’s homicide outside Chicago’s Greyhound bus station .

The suspect, police said, arrived on a bus from Minneapolis and waited for the victim to arrive at the bus station in the 600 block of West Harrison Street.

At approximately 11:16 a.m., the suspect shot a 30-year-old man multiple times following a verbal altercation. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect then changed his clothes at the bus station and was able to escape. He was initially seen wearing a baseball cap, a blue surgical mask, a grey hooded jacket, blue athletic pants with two white stripes down each leg and blue shoes.

He also initially had a backpack, which he left at the scene and has since been recovered.

After the shooting, the man changed into a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Reebok” on the front in white lettering, a black balaclava-style mask and was seen pulling a blue suitcase.

The suspect is described as a male between 5-feet-10 and 6 feet tall, between 200 and 255 pounds and with a beard that could be seen under the mask.

adperez@chicagotribune.com

