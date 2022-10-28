SAN ANGELO – Utility work continues on College Hills Blvd. this weekend and the City of San Angelo is advising that the intersection with Patrick St. will be closed. The intersection near the old H-E-B has been open while under construction but crews need to close it for this part of the work. The College Hills Blvd. – Patrick St. intersection will re-open Tuesday. The construction work is part of the total rebuilding of College Hills from Ave. N to Loop 306. Currently, the roadway is under construction from Ave. N to Millbrook. In addition, waterline replacement is currently…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO