And There Will Be Blood
SAN ANGELO, TX — John Bariou has served the city in economic development for years. Tuesday, the City of San Angelo is going to pay him back in spades. There will be blood!. On the agenda for tomorrow’s city council meeting, in secret executive session, the council will consider the “evaluation, discipline, or dismissal of John Bariou from the COSA-DC Board.”
San Angelo City Council Will Consider Removing Economic Development Board Vice Chair Tuesday
SAN ANGELO – The agenda for the San Angelo City Council meeting Tuesday includes an item concerning removing the vice chairman of the City of San Angelo Economic Development board after a contentious COSA-DC board meeting recently. According to the agenda, the council will meet with attorneys behind closed...
How to Win En Plein Air Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — The En Plein Air Texas painting competition came to close Saturday at the Fort Concho Stables. There, a large crowd enjoyed viewing the results at an exhibit of the eight-day competition. We went to find out what style of paintings the judges and art consumers were seeking. En Plein Air art pieces this year can be broken down into two areas of competing techniques. The first is abstract versus technically exact images. The second is bright colors versus paintings with colors that lean towards monochromatic. The En Plein Air judge seemed to gravitate towards the more abstract…
Fairmount Cemetery Seeking Volunteers to Help Honor Veterans
SAN ANGELO – The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery Board is seeking volunteers to help honor the veterans that are buried at the Fairmount Cemetery. According to the City of San Angelo, on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m., flags will be placed on the graves on all of the veterans graves. There are more than 1,600 service members buried at Fairmount – spanning from its origins in the 1800s up to present day.
San Angelo Animal Shelter Closed Monday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is closed Monday for training and so is the Concho Valley PAWS facility. According to information from COSA, the City Animal Services Division will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, for staff training. An Animal Services officer will be available for emergency calls. Animal intake at the shelter will be closed Monday, Oct. 31, as well. Concho Valley PAWS, which handles adoptions for the animal shelter, will also be closed Monday. Both Animal Services and Concho Valley PAWS will be open for business as usual Tuesday.
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
Top 10 Halloween Events This Weekend in San Angelo
If you like us, Halloween is one of our favorite times of the year. The thrills of being scared, the stories of San Angelo legends and, of course, the candy. A little sugar overload is never a bad thing. Here in the San Angelo area, there are still tons of...
Historic Cinch Roping Fiesta Swings into High Gear Saturday
SAN ANGELO – Starting off the main event in the Outdoor Roping Fiesta Arena on Saturday at 1:00 PM will be the Cinch Invitational Calf Roping. The Calf Roping will feature only the best of the nation's top Calf Ropers, along with the top 5 Ropers from the Preliminary Calf Roping, in three full rounds. The top 12 ropers from the first three rounds will continue to a short- go round and compete for the title of the Cinch Roping Fiesta Calf Roping Champion.
Friday Night Football Week 10 Edition
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In case you missed it, week ten edition of Friday Night Football. Highlights and scores of 16 games across the Concho Valley.
COSA: College Hills at Patrick Intersection Closed This Weekend
SAN ANGELO – Utility work continues on College Hills Blvd. this weekend and the City of San Angelo is advising that the intersection with Patrick St. will be closed. The intersection near the old H-E-B has been open while under construction but crews need to close it for this part of the work. The College Hills Blvd. – Patrick St. intersection will re-open Tuesday. The construction work is part of the total rebuilding of College Hills from Ave. N to Loop 306. Currently, the roadway is under construction from Ave. N to Millbrook. In addition, waterline replacement is currently…
Child Endangerment and Drug Charges Top the Halloween Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 40 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 38 arrests including the following: Christy Jackson was arrested for RPR…
Real Estate: 3,200 SF on the Golf Course
SAN ANGELO, TX — If you are looking for gorgeous views of the golf course and easy care, you will love this wonderful custom home. High ceilings, and windows galore. Stand at your kitchen sink and look out a pond and the Bentwood Golf course. Beautiful Herringbone laid Hardwood floors.and stone fiireplace. Large kitchen with lots of storage including a built in buffet. Master bedroom is downstairs and is oversized. Huge on-suite bath with walk-in tub and separate large shower. NUVO sound system, and 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath upstairs. A nice office area off off main living area and…
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on I-20 access road Friday
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Little Elm man was killed when he and another man were walking on the Interstate 20 south access road near Cisco and were hit by a car late Friday. A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said Tunde Mustaph Obawunmi, 46, of...
Car Lands in Loop 306 Median During Crash
SAN ANGELO, TX — Two vehicles appeared to be involved in a crash on Loop 306 in front of Sunset Mall near the Southwest Blvd. Exit. One vehicle was seen in the median of the east and westbound lanes and one lane of two on the eastbound side of Loop 306 was closed while first responders tended to the scene.
Elon Musk's Rocket Spotted All the Way From Wall, Texas
SAN ANGELO, TX — Last night, you could see Elon Musk's California-launched rocket all the way from Wall, Texas. The skies were relatively clear and dark when the SpaceX Falcon 9 launched over four dozen Starlink satellites into space. Once the rocket climbed above the relative horizon after launch...
Here's the New Business Being Built on Southwest Blvd. Near McDonald's
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo will be getting a new donut shop in a high traffic area on Southwest Blvd.. According to the City of San Angelo building permit and inspection reports for the month of September 2022, a $650,000 permit has been approved to build an Awesome Donut shop at 4382 Southwest Blvd.
Pastor Paul Shero Weighs in on Abortion Ordinance
OPINION — The people of San Angelo are for the most part kind, generous, and honorable people. I have never seen a community that is more thoughtful of others. Especially those who are weak and at risk. So it is a little surprising to me that there is any opposition to the ordinance to make San Angelo a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. Providing a wall of protection for those who are the weakest among us.
No. 2 Angelo State Rams Continue Dominance with Shutout Performance
BLAINE, WA – The No. 2-ranked Angelo State football team blanked Simon Fraser on Saturday night, defeating the Red Leafs 24-0 on the road on Saturday night. With the win, the Rams improve to 9-0 overall on the season and 7-0 in Lone Star Conference play. The Rams faked...
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday October 27th, 2022
Beautiful day across the Concho Valley today. With afternoon highs in the 70s. We had some clouds across the sky as well, as the moisture in the air is increasing. Windy conditions also across the area, out of the south at 15 mph with gusts up to 25. Tonight we will cool down into the 40s. Windy conditions continue tonight out of the south at 10-15 mph, and we will receive some showers across the area.
BOOKING REPORT: Tom Green County Detention Facility Fills with DWI Suspects Over the Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a 50 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 72 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 46 arrests including the following: Anthony Tambunga was arrested for…
