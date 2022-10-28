This is an MSU ALERT from the Michigan State University Police regarding an incident in the City of East Lansing. A report of shots fired occurred at or near Downtown East Lansing. If near by use caution. Contact East Lansing Police to report any unusual or suspicious activity. Gunshots were reported to have been fired in the area of the Grove Street Parking Ramp. Officers are on scene. Suspects are reported to be two black males, one wearing a black jacket with a red design on the back, and one with a backpack. Please avoid the area at this time and call 911 if you observe anything suspicious. Sent at 03:04:48 on 10-30-2022.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO