COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CMP) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock rose 0.74% (As on October 27, 11:55:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. In Q3, the company made a strategic decision to shift its capital spending from the L4 advanced driver assistance systems being developed by Argo AI to internally developed L2+/L3 technology. Earlier, Argo AI had been unable to attract new investors. Accordingly, the company recorded a $2.7 billion non-cash, pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI, resulting in an $827 million net loss for Q3. The results were influenced by two things Ford signaled in mid-September: 1) supply shortages that left about 40,000 “vehicles on wheels” – built, but awaiting needed parts – in inventory at the end of September and 2) about $1 billion in higher-than-expected supplier payments. Ford expects to complete the vehicles and sell them to dealers during Q4. Ford’s third-quarter operating cash flow was $3.8 billion. Adjusted free cash flow was $3.6 billion, reflecting strong automotive cash generation. The company ended the quarter with cash and liquidity of $32 billion and $49 billion, respectively.

3 DAYS AGO