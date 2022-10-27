COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CMP) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)

Read full article on original website
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Core Scientific, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or "the Company") CORZ for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether...
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / --Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers ofRumbleON, Inc. ("RumbleON" or the "Company") RMBL. Investors who purchased RumbleON sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rmbl.
CLR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of the Going-Private Transaction of Continental Resources, Inc.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Continental Resources, Inc. ("Continental" or the "Company") CLR stock prior to October 18, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FIGS, Inc. - FIGS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FIGS, Inc. ("FIGS" or the "Company") FIGS. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether FIGS and certain of...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCHLTCHW securities between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DDF
On October 28, 2022, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. DDF (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.0572 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022. The following table sets forth the estimated amount...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") CORZ investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Core Scientific investments or...
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Lawsuit Against BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) in Connection with Proposed Sale of the Company at $9.50 Per Share
Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder lawsuit has been filed against BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or the "Company") BTRS. On September 28, 2022, Billtrust announced that it would be acquired by EQT X Fund, an affiliate of private equity firm EQT. According to the announcement, Billtrust stockholders are expected to receive only $9.50 per share for their stock. Notably, prior to the announcement of this proposed sale of the Company to EQT, several analysts had assigned a price target for BTRS shares above the buyout price.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Block & Leviton is investigating Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ymab.
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
OFG Bancorp OFG today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record at December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022.
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SPPI
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI resulting from allegations that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals...
RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") RECP is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.
Volta Finance Limited - Annual Report and Accounts / Notice of Annual General Meeting
Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS) Legal Entity Identification Code: 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80. Publication of the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements. (the "Accounts") for the financial year ended 31 July 2022 and. Notice of the Annual General Meeting. NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO. THE...
TuSimple Fires Its CEO And Chair Following Internal Investigation, Draws Regulatory Scrutiny
TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP faced federal investigations over alleged improper financing and transferring technology to a Chinese startup. The concurrent probes by the FBI, SEC, and Cfius probed TuSimple's relationship with Hydron Inc, the Wall Street Journal reports. One of TuSimple's co-founders led Hydron to develop autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks. Investigators...
kitco.com
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, is on the brink of bankruptcy
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company indicated that it will not be able to make payments owed to creditors in late October...
kalkinemedia.com
BoC rate hike: Kalkine Media lists five TSX financial stocks to watch
Bank of Montreal is set to acquire Radicle Group Inc. Net income of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was reported at C$ 1,666 million in Q3. As of June 30, 2022, revenue for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew to US$ 23,256 million. The financial sector in Canada takes up a...
freightwaves.com
Bédard looks to fix the 1 thing broken at TFI
Judging by its third-quarter results, Canadian transport and logistics company TFI International Inc. is doing fine. But the one segment that’s very much a work in progress, TFI’s U.S. less-than-truckload business, T-Force Freight, dominated much of the discussion during Friday morning’s analyst call. The Montreal-based company (NYSE/TSX:...
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) posts mixed results
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) stock rose 1.22% (As on October 26, 11:39:25 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. The company Reaffirms FY 2022 Consolidated Revenue, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Return on Invested Capital Targets. Consolidated operating profit was $3.1 billion, up 7.5% compared to the third quarter of 2021, and up 6.0% on an adjusted basis. Supply Chain Solutions Revenue decreased 6.3%, due to declines in air and ocean freight forwarding, partially offset by growth in the logistics and healthcare businesses. Operating margin of the segment was 11.3%; adjusted operating margin was 11.5%. International Segment Revenue increased 1.7%, driven by a 6.4% increase in revenue per piece. Operating margin of this segment was 20.8%; adjusted operating margin was 20.9%. U.S. Domestic Segment Revenue grew 8.2%, driven by a 9.8% increase in revenue per piece. Operating margin was 10.8%; adjusted operating margin was 11.0%.
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Beats Topline Expectations
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock rose 0.74% (As on October 27, 11:55:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. In Q3, the company made a strategic decision to shift its capital spending from the L4 advanced driver assistance systems being developed by Argo AI to internally developed L2+/L3 technology. Earlier, Argo AI had been unable to attract new investors. Accordingly, the company recorded a $2.7 billion non-cash, pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI, resulting in an $827 million net loss for Q3. The results were influenced by two things Ford signaled in mid-September: 1) supply shortages that left about 40,000 “vehicles on wheels” – built, but awaiting needed parts – in inventory at the end of September and 2) about $1 billion in higher-than-expected supplier payments. Ford expects to complete the vehicles and sell them to dealers during Q4. Ford’s third-quarter operating cash flow was $3.8 billion. Adjusted free cash flow was $3.6 billion, reflecting strong automotive cash generation. The company ended the quarter with cash and liquidity of $32 billion and $49 billion, respectively.
