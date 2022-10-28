Ross Chastain has been criticized all season by his rivals for being too aggressive on the track. He’s worried that they may be right. But he put that in the back of his head Sunday when a spot in NASCAR’s championship race was on the line. Chastain rode the wall for the final half-lap at Martinsville Speedway to gain five positions and snatch the final spot in next week’s championship finale. It was a stunning move that was celebrated in all corners of motorsports. NASCAR said what Chastain did was legal, too. But his competitors aren’t sure it should stay that way.

21 HOURS AGO