Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 8, Detroit 3
Buffalo134—8 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 4 (Skinner, Fitzgerald), 16:52. Second Period_2, Detroit, Maatta 2 (Hronek, Copp), 1:26. 3, Buffalo, Quinn 1 (Thompson, Okposo), 5:22. 4, Buffalo, Skinner 2 (Thompson), 14:26. 5, Buffalo, Thompson 5 (Okposo, Tuch), 18:30 (pp). 6, Detroit, Perron 5 (Seider, Veleno), 19:03. Third Period_7, Detroit, Larkin...
Porterville Recorder
New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
Porterville Recorder
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton hosts Nashville following Hyman's 2-goal showing
Nashville Predators (3-5-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators after Zach Hyman's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Oilers' 3-2 win. Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 at home last season....
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 3, Washington 2
Carolina1101—3 Carolina won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 1 (Necas, Burns), 4:27 (pp). Penalties_Protas, WSH (Tripping), 3:15; Pesce, CAR (Delay of Game), 13:10; Noesen, CAR (Illegal Check to Head), 16:02. Second Period_2, Washington, Strome 2 (Jensen, Sheary), 1:23. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 5 (Kuznetsov, Gustafsson), 8:57 (pp). 4, Carolina,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
HOUSTON (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the third-floor bowling alley, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived. An AP reporter at the scene observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting. Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak's hat trick
Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak's hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens' 7-4 win. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win
Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points...
Porterville Recorder
Rangers take on the Flyers, look to stop home losing streak
Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (5-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Philadelphia Flyers looking to end a three-game home skid. New York went 24-13-3 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Porterville Recorder
Canucks take on the Devils after Horvat's 2-goal showing
New Jersey Devils (6-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the New Jersey Devils after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-14-7 in...
Porterville Recorder
Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins
Boston Bruins (8-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season....
Porterville Recorder
Golden Knights visit the Capitals after shootout victory
Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-4-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Capitals +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Washington Capitals after the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 139, Atlanta 109
ATLANTA (109) Collins 5-12 1-1 12, Hunter 4-10 0-0 11, Capela 6-7 1-4 13, Murray 7-15 4-4 20, Tr.Young 3-13 7-8 14, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Kaminsky 0-1 4-4 4, Okongwu 3-4 2-2 8, J.Holiday 5-8 0-0 12, A.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Forrest 0-2 0-0 0, Krejci 2-3 0-0 5, Martin 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 39-84 20-25 109.
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
NBA — Announced they have rescinded Philadelphia's second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts due to a violation of the free agency discussion period rule. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Daryl Worley. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin from the...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 1
St. Louis010—1 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 8 (Kempe, Fiala), 13:12. Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 2 (Kupari, Fiala), 3:44. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 2 (Doughty, Vilardi), 5:06. 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 3 (Moore, Arvidsson), 7:39 (pp). 5, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 3 (Roy, Fiala), 9:59. 6, St. Louis, Toropchenko 1 (Acciari, Barbashev), 10:42.
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour for 2023
Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 32, Cincinnati 13
Cle_Chubb 3 run (Chubb run), 5:04. Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 5:45. Key Plays: Brissett 29 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-5; Brissett 18 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-4. Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 0. Cle_FG York 55, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 26 yards, 00:40. Key Plays: Brissett 12 pass to Hunt; Brissett...
Porterville Recorder
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
Comments / 0