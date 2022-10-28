ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 3

Julie Robinson
2d ago

Katie Hobbs won't be needing any office equipment soon because she'll be out of a job.

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit

Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor

The solo interview with Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake that was scheduled for Wednesday evening was canceled abruptly just hours before it was to start. The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission backed out of the event that was to be hosted in partnership with Arizona PBS (KAET) after the television station agreed to a separate, similar interview with Democrat Katie Hobbs.  ...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?

Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video

Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
STILLWATER, OK
The Independent

Dispatch audio reveals how Paul Pelosi alerted police to hammer attacker during secret 911 call

Dispatch audio has revealed how Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi managed to alert authorities that he was under attack from a hammer-wielding assailant by speaking in code in a secret 911 call.Paul Pelosi managed to call law enforcement to the San Francisco home he shares with the House speaker during the attack in the early hours of Friday morning, by secretly dialling 911 from his cellphone and speaking in “code”, police said on Friday.The 82-year-old left the line open as he spoke to Mr DePape, enabling the dispatcher to hear the interaction.At one point, the operator reportedly heard Mr...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC News

‘The primary is over,’ Doug Ducey says when pressed about Kari Lake’s embrace of election denialism

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) tells NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard that Arizona Republican Gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake “is on the right side” of the three issues most important to Arizona voters. Ducey defended his support of Lake, despite his previous concerns about election denialism. "I have every confidence that our elections will maintain their integrity going forward," Ducey said. Oct. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kari Lake shames media for asking about Katie Hobbs HQ break-in

The Washington Examiner is on the campaign trail in Peoria, Arizona, for a Kari Lake event honoring first responders. While the Republican candidate for governor spent a majority of the event throwing her support behind police and firefighters, an overarching theme of the event was the border. However, while press gathered after the event, the questions were clouded by the recent break in at Katie Hobbs's headquarters.
PEORIA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy