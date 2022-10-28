Jule H. Terrill – age 91 of Gallatin, Missouri went home to be with his Lord Saturday morning, October 29th, 2022, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Gallatin, the Masonic Home of Missouri or the Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. A Masonic Service and Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Greenwood Cemetery, Gallatin, MO. Friends may call after 9 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

GALLATIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO