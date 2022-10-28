Read full article on original website
Greg Querry
Bethany, MO: Greg Querry, 66, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at a. He was born on July 2, 1956 in Bethany, Missouri the son of Charles Eugene and Patricia. Jeanne (Fitzpatrick) Querry. On October 22, 1977, he married Connie Parsons in Bethany, Missouri. She survives of the.
Donna J. Brown
Donna J. Brown –age 85 of Kansas City, MO and formerly of Lathrop, MO, passed away Friday evening, October 28th, 2022, at her home in Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop First Baptist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM, Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at the Lathrop First Baptist Church. A private family memorial service will follow. Burial at a later date at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
David Arthur Craig
Blythedale, MO: David Arthur Craig, 69, Blythedale, MO passed away Monday, October 24,. He was born on August 23, 1953, in Blythedale, Missouri the son of Darryl and Bonnie. (Offield) Craig. They preceded him in death along with a brother, Darryl Craig and sister,. Delynda Gary. David is survived by...
Elizabeth Irene Ettinger
Stanberry, MO: Elizabeth Irene Ettinger, 74, Stanberry, MO passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at. a Savannah, MO nursing home. She was born on July 15, 1948, in Maryville, Missouri the daughter of Clarence and Josephine Miller. On June 15, 1968, she married Melvin Ettinger in Conception Junction, Missouri. He...
Jule H. Terrill
Jule H. Terrill – age 91 of Gallatin, Missouri went home to be with his Lord Saturday morning, October 29th, 2022, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Gallatin, the Masonic Home of Missouri or the Active Aging Resource Center in care of the funeral home. A Masonic Service and Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Greenwood Cemetery, Gallatin, MO. Friends may call after 9 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Harrison County Woman Charged in Theft of Vehicle Near Ridgeway
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Bethany resident has been arrested on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. According to a statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday from a location near 240th Street and U.S. Highway 69 near Ridgeway. Officers were able to locate the vehicle crashed a short time later, approximately one mile from where it was taken. Officers say information inside the vehicle led them to 36-year old Devin Lacy. Lacy, who is identified as being homeless was located in a garage in rural Ridgeway where she was taken into custody.
Bearcats Top U-NK
The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team came from behind to defeat Nebraska Kearney Saturday afternoon in Kearney. John Coffey has the story…
Nodaway County Route 46 Bridge Replacement Begins Today
A project to replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on Nodaway County Route 46 near Quitman begins today. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are closing the bridge today for a bridge replacement project that will close the road until next summer.
Gallatin FFA Member Among Four Missourians Claiming National Title
A member of the Gallatin FFA chapter is among four Missourians returning from convention with a national title. Regional Radio’s Kyle Hill has more.
