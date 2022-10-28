National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza honors founders

It is easy to think that the issues we face every day are specific and unique to Chapel Hill. Yet around our nation, colleges and universities are facing some of the same issues we do. Last week, I gathered with fellow university presidents and chancellors for the Association of American Universities fall conference, and what struck me was our similarities. We had powerful discussions around protecting critical technologies, free speech and safety, issues that are front and center on our campus and every campus across the country. I left those meetings with a greater realization of the many opportunities we have before us – to ensure our place as the leading global public research university in the country.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO