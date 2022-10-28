Read full article on original website
Modern Baby Quilt Pattern
Simple, modern and striking, this baby quilt pattern from Art Gallery Fabrics is one that you will want to try. The bold star is the highlight of the design. The free downloadable pattern is detailed and has a list of everything you will need. It also has numerous diagrams as well as cutting instructions. I love the version in various gray solids, but it would be just as beautiful in various blues or pinks for a more traditional baby quilt coloration.
Free Prinatable Soap Labels
This roundup shares free printable soap labels, and we have made some of our own to share with you also. To print our free soap labels, you have to save the image and print on A4 paper landscape to create your own printable labels. A great way to label your soaps in brown paper and string. Add a little handmade tag like this to the top. Still, looking for more ideas? check out these designs for soap labels we found on Etsy.
Saychelle Dreamcatcher Free Crochet Pattern
The Saychelle Dreamcatcher is a crochet pattern made with medium-weight yarn that has an easy level of difficulty. This pattern is available for free via Lionbrand.com. Dreamcatchers make wonderful gifts and it is not too early to get started on your handmade Christmas presents.
Sew Mittens From Upcycled Sweaters
Upcycle an old sweater into some warm winter mittens! The sweater colors and designs make adorable mittens that will keep your hands warm all winter. They make great gifts and are so fun to make, you may end up making them for everyone on your Christmas list! You can purchase the pattern from Fox and Pine Stitches.
Make Your Own Quick and Easy Traveler’s Notebook
Traveler’s Notebooks are a fun and handy way to keep a journal or small scrapbook with you at all times for memory keeping on the go. Rosie has created her own quick and easy Traveler’s Notebook with thin cardboard, pattern paper, fabric and elastic. I love how her pages also have pocket pages with pull outs for added layouts or a place to tuck in ephemera.
10 DIY Crafts Using Shovels
This roundup is all about shovels, who would have thought so many different things can be made using them? Some of these crafts use plastic shovels from the Dollar store but you can use metal garden shovels and upcycled thrift store shovels too. As most of these tutorials are for making your shovel look old, recycled shovels with rust on them would be perfect!
Pattern Pumpkins Autumn Card
Wow, the beautiful pattern pumpkins on this Thinking of You Card are sure to brighten anyone’s Autumn day. Bobbi used products from Honey Bee stamps, creating a watercolor wash on the background, adding a layer of die cut leaves, coloring the pumpkin stamps with Copic Markers and adding a gold foiled sentiment.
Camilla Long Sleeved Blouse – Free Sewing Pattern
Sew a long sleeved blouse that’s perfect for pairing with jeans! The Camilla Blouse by So Sew Easy is a free blouse pattern that features loose fit elastic sleeves, a slit collar, and a hi-low hem. Make it from lightweight fabrics like a silk crepe. The free pattern comes in women’s sizes S to XL. Go to So Sew Easy to get the free sewing pattern.
Not too soon to make a bunch of ice lanterns
This is a great collection of ways to make ice lanterns but I bet they can be used with other materials like plaster or concrete? Pop on over to the blog Sew Historically for the step by step tutorials for 6 ways to make ice lanterns.
Happy Halloween!!
I want to wish all our readers a fun and Happy Halloween!. Tutorial for this card can be found on my personal blog P is for Paper.
How to Machine Embroider on a Yoga Mat
Raise your hand if one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get in shape. This tutorial is right in line with that resolution. Sewing Machine Fun teaches us how to machine embroider on a yoga mat. What a great gift idea for someone. You could buy the mat...
Stylish Swirl Cape Crochet Pattern
I feel like this crochet cape pattern is something out of Russia but I have to admit it looks very warm and perfect for layering during the cold winter months. A super bulky-weight yarn and an extra-large P/Q hook will let you make this cape in just a few days.
Easy To Make Christmas Santa Nutter Butter Cookies
Santa Nutter Butters are the cutest little Christmas cookie to make this holiday season. They are a great project for older kids who may feel they are too grown up for cookie decorating, but these cookies are a piece of art, adorable and cute and full of character. These cookies are great for taking as hostess gifts, or to office parties or share a plates. There really is something fun and festive about eating holiday-themed Christmas cookies.
