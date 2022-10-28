Read full article on original website
Rising stars to watch at World Cup: Pedri, Bellingham, Reyna
ROME (AP) — Spain’s Pedri González will highlight the list of teenagers who could make an impact at the World Cup. Others include England’s Jude Bellingham, Germany’s Jamal Musiala and American teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah. All five players are 19. Reyna will turn 20 on Nov. 13 and Pedri and Musah will both turn 20 during the tournament in Qatar. The World Cup opens on Nov. 20 and the final is set for Dec. 18.
World Cup goal for Japan is quarterfinals — at least
TOKYO (AP) — Japan soccer coach Hajime Moriyasu repeated his aim again for the World Cup. He says: “Our goal for the tournament is to reach the quarterfinal — and least. We know it won’t be easy.” This is an understatement. Japan is in Group E with Germany and Spain — two former World Cup champions — and Costa Rica, which made the quarterfinals in 2014 in Brazil. This is Japan’s seventh World Cup appearance, and it has reached the round of 16 on three occasions. In 2018 it lost 3-2 in stoppage time to Belgium after leading 2-0. It also was eliminated by Paraguay on penalties in 2010, and lost to Turkey 1-0 in 2002 when Japan co-hosted the event with South Korea.
Khvicha 'Kvaradona' Kvaratskhelia used a FIFA loophole to flee Russia after invasion of Ukraine - now Napoli's £10m wonderkid is lighting up the Champions League as Europe's newest hot property and heads to England for the first time to face Liverpool
After only racking up 20 hours of football for the club so far, the fact Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is already drawing comparisons with the legendary Diego Maradona tells you all you need to know about his impact at Napoli. Being mentioned in the same breath as Maradona, a God in Naples...
Champions League permutations: Real Madrid might NOT win their group, AC Milan could crash out and Shakhtar Donetsk will qualify by beating RB Leipzig,... with just four knockout spots remaining, who needs what to qualify for the last 16?
The final round of Champions League group stage fixtures is set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday with many teams still hoping to secure their progression to the knockout stages. Twelve teams have already qualified for the round of 16, leaving just four places up for grabs. Chelsea, Manchester...
Marseille's band of ex-Arsenal stars are DESPERATE to oust Tottenham from the Champions League ahead of crucial clash with a last-16 spot at stake - with Antonio Conte banned and Spurs suffering sketchy form, they will be eager to pile on the misery
A gruelling encounter at the Stade Velodrome is all that stands in Tottenham's way of a spot in the Champions League round of 16. Antonio Conte's side - who will be without their manager after his sending off against Sporting Lisbon - will need to ensure they avoid defeat on their visit to Marseille in order to qualify from the group stages.
Mystery solved: How to pronounce Qatar, the World Cup host whose name everybody says wrong
Throughout the 12 years since FIFA president Sepp Blatter dramatically opened a scandalous envelope and introduced the world to Qatar, millions of Westerners have learned plenty about the 2022 World Cup's controversial host. They have learned about scorching temperatures and migrant worker exploitation. They've learned how oil transformed a peninsular desert into a bustling international hub. They've learned that Qatari law criminalizes homosexuality and forbids alcohol. They've learned how a tiny emirate the size of Connecticut plans to stage the planet's grandest sporting event.
Teenager Volpato helps Roma snatch 3-1 win at 10-man Verona
Teenage substitute Cristian Volpato scored one and set up another as Roma snatched a 3-1 win at 10-man Hellas Verona in Serie A. Volpato put his side ahead with two minutes remaining and set up Stephan El Shaarawy in stoppage time as Roma leapfrogged above city rival Lazio into fourth place. The two teams play each other in the capital derby next week. Verona defender Paweł Dawidowicz had scored the opener but was also sent off in the 36th minute and Nicolò Zaniolo leveled on the stroke of halftime. Monza lost 2-1 at home to Bologna in its first match since defender Pablo Marí was stabbed in a knife attack in a Milan supermarket.
Chris Wondolowski, a 'surreal' life, and the pivotal World Cup miss that still haunts him
Chris Wondolowski knows that the flashbacks are coming. They barge to the front of his brain whenever he hears the word "Belgium," or whenever a pitiless fan reminds him of his shame. They recede as he shuttles two young daughters around his hometown, or beams at their school's Halloween costume parade; but there are "certain triggers," Wondo says, that "send your mind off spinning." And he knows that, as the U.S. men's national team returns to the World Cup for the first time since his miss, the triggers will multiply.
