British Airways’ business class flights are about to get a little more delicious. The airline recently announced that it will soon revive its Club World dining service on long-haul flights to include an elevated presentation of a brasserie-style menu. The service, which had been simplified at the onset of the pandemic to limit interaction between travelers and crew, will see each dish in a multi-course meal served individually, rather than all at once. This fine-dining style presentation will offer an array of menu options, including artichoke and parmesan soup with rye croutons and warm apple strudel topped with a vanilla sauce...

20 HOURS AGO