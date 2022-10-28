Read full article on original website
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
First Impressions: Air Algérie A330 Business Class
After an unexpectedly heartfelt welcome onboard my Air Algérie A330 flight from Algiers to Doha, how did the flight go? Here are my first impressions of business class. Air Algérie A330 Business Class – My First Impressions. After the warm welcome from Emelle and Nazim I was...
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
British Airways Is Bringing Back Its Full Business-Class Dining Service
British Airways’ business class flights are about to get a little more delicious. The airline recently announced that it will soon revive its Club World dining service on long-haul flights to include an elevated presentation of a brasserie-style menu. The service, which had been simplified at the onset of the pandemic to limit interaction between travelers and crew, will see each dish in a multi-course meal served individually, rather than all at once. This fine-dining style presentation will offer an array of menu options, including artichoke and parmesan soup with rye croutons and warm apple strudel topped with a vanilla sauce...
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
ZDNet
Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)
Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
American Airlines: Our customers aren't buying international first class tickets. So we're eliminating them
American Airlines expanded on its plan to drop first-class seats on its international flights and replace them with more business class seats.
cntraveler.com
These U.S. Airlines Have the Widest Seats in Economy Class
For as much attention as it gets, you’d think that being comfortable on a flight all comes down to legroom. We may stress over every quarter inch of pitch—but there is another factor to flight comfort that’s not nearly considered enough: seat width. Whereas a plane with...
Airline claims ‘cockroach’ found in inflight meal was actually ‘sauteed ginger’
An airline has claimed that what a passenger thought was a cockroach in one of its inflight meals was actually a “piece of sautéed ginger”.Traveller Nikul Solanki took a picture of the debated find on his flight from Mumbai to Bangkok on 31 August, sharing it to social media on 14 October.Tweeting a photo of an inflight meal and a zoomed-in shot of what looks like some kind of bug in the rice dish, he posted it with the caption, “Small cockroach in air Vistara meal”.Small cockroach in air Vistara meal pic.twitter.com/SHxFxB4qWv— NIKUL SOLANKI (@manikul008) October 14, 2022But the carrier...
How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines
I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
dallasexpress.com
American Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights to New Zealand
American Airlines has launched daily nonstop service from DFW International Airport to Auckland, New Zealand. This is DFW’s second destination in Oceania. These new flights will be on a Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Flagship Business and Premium Economy cabins. The new service began on October 29 and will continue...
FAA Ends Slots Waivers At JFK – A Path For United Airlines To Return?
The Federal Aviation Administration has now officially ended its pandemic-era international slot waiver program at congested U.S. airports like New York Kennedy. Might this be the way United Airlines can permanently return to JFK?. Will Elimination Of International Slot Waivers At JFK Open Up Space For United Airlines?. United Airlines...
Time Out Global
This is not a drill: Jetstar is slinging free international return flights for just 48 hours
Everyone, pack your bags: Jetstar is offering free return flights for just 48 hours, and we all have a bloody chance of scoring this deal for ourselves. The epic offer includes top international destinations like Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand. If you're looking to stay within Australia's borders, you can also snag super cheap flights to Darwin, Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
Haha – Lufthansa Showed a Video of How European Business Class is Nothing Special
Check out this (now deleted) video that Lufthansa did that shows how their European business class is no different from economy. For anyone that has traveled in inter-European business class, we know that it is all about the service and the extras – it is definitely not about the seat (with a couple of exceptions). I mean, I have gone from sitting in business class before to sitting in economy – without ever changing my seat so that should explain it all!
The best airlines for holiday travel on points
If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
