ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

First Impressions: Air Algérie A330 Business Class

After an unexpectedly heartfelt welcome onboard my Air Algérie A330 flight from Algiers to Doha, how did the flight go? Here are my first impressions of business class. Air Algérie A330 Business Class – My First Impressions. After the warm welcome from Emelle and Nazim I was...
Robb Report

British Airways Is Bringing Back Its Full Business-Class Dining Service

British Airways’ business class flights are about to get a little more delicious. The airline recently announced that it will soon revive its Club World dining service on long-haul flights to include an elevated presentation of a brasserie-style menu. The service, which had been simplified at the onset of the pandemic to limit interaction between travelers and crew, will see each dish in a multi-course meal served individually, rather than all at once. This fine-dining style presentation will offer an array of menu options, including artichoke and parmesan soup with rye croutons and warm apple strudel topped with a vanilla sauce...
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
ZDNet

Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)

Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
cntraveler.com

These U.S. Airlines Have the Widest Seats in Economy Class

For as much attention as it gets, you’d think that being comfortable on a flight all comes down to legroom. We may stress over every quarter inch of pitch—but there is another factor to flight comfort that’s not nearly considered enough: seat width. Whereas a plane with...
The Independent

Airline claims ‘cockroach’ found in inflight meal was actually ‘sauteed ginger’

An airline has claimed that what a passenger thought was a cockroach in one of its inflight meals was actually a “piece of sautéed ginger”.Traveller Nikul Solanki took a picture of the debated find on his flight from Mumbai to Bangkok on 31 August, sharing it to social media on 14 October.Tweeting a photo of an inflight meal and a zoomed-in shot of what looks like some kind of bug in the rice dish, he posted it with the caption, “Small cockroach in air Vistara meal”.Small cockroach in air Vistara meal pic.twitter.com/SHxFxB4qWv— NIKUL SOLANKI (@manikul008) October 14, 2022But the carrier...
BoardingArea

How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines

I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
dallasexpress.com

American Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights to New Zealand

American Airlines has launched daily nonstop service from DFW International Airport to Auckland, New Zealand. This is DFW’s second destination in Oceania. These new flights will be on a Boeing 787-9 aircraft with Flagship Business and Premium Economy cabins. The new service began on October 29 and will continue...
Time Out Global

This is not a drill: Jetstar is slinging free international return flights for just 48 hours

Everyone, pack your bags: Jetstar is offering free return flights for just 48 hours, and we all have a bloody chance of scoring this deal for ourselves. The epic offer includes top international destinations like Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand. If you're looking to stay within Australia's borders, you can also snag super cheap flights to Darwin, Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.
HAWAII STATE
BoardingArea

Haha – Lufthansa Showed a Video of How European Business Class is Nothing Special

Check out this (now deleted) video that Lufthansa did that shows how their European business class is no different from economy. For anyone that has traveled in inter-European business class, we know that it is all about the service and the extras – it is definitely not about the seat (with a couple of exceptions). I mean, I have gone from sitting in business class before to sitting in economy – without ever changing my seat so that should explain it all!
The Associated Press

The best airlines for holiday travel on points

If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

209K+
Followers
28K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy