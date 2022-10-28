Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
billypenn.com
Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead
Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the first big leap for the agency’s most expensive project to date — but among transit advocates, enthusiasm is lower than ever. Alan Fisher, a local urbanist YouTuber, would never describe himself as...
Doug Mastriano rallies the faithful in Lancaster
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP - Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano, sporting a bright red Phillies cap in honor of the Pennsylvania’s World Series entrant, powered through a chesty, optimistic afternoon rally in Lancaster County Saturday, breaking some new ground along the way for his unorthodox campaign. Beside his stump speech, balanced...
sanatogapost.com
Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
Be careful out there, but not paranoid | Editorial
We’re separated by little more than a river, but South Jersey is not Philadelphia. We share a culture and a bunch of media outlets, and that’s why it’s important than ever to be discerning about that. A series of “Non-Candidate Issue Ads,” as the Federal Communications Commission...
WFMZ-TV Online
Amtrak cuts ribbon on bus service between Reading, Philly
READING, Pa. — Amtrak leaders were in Reading on Thursday to tout the passenger railroad company's new bus service linking the city with Pottstown and Philadelphia. The service started in June, and since then thousands have used it. "This bus service is the beginning of an amazing partnership with...
sanatogapost.com
OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’
ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
Vice President of Bucks County Car Dealership Chain Nominated For TIME Dealer Of The Year Award
A high-ranking member of the dealership chain is on her way to a major accomplishment. A Bucks County businesswoman is on her way to being named one of the top car dealers of the year by a major publication. Jeff Werner wrote about the local businesswoman for the Doylestown Patch.
Limerick Township proposes tax increase to preserve land amid rise in development
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Amid an influx of development plans in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, the township is proposing an open space tax — an earned income tax increase that would be used to preserve open space. Residents will make the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: John Fetterman flips own health struggles against Mehmet Oz
With a precious nine days to go before the election, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman rallied Harrisburg-area canvassers on Sunday — a potentially fortuitous day for door-knocking, given how many Pennsylvanians were likely at home watching the Eagles-Steelers game. Canvassers gathered at the AFSCME headquarters in Swatara Township for...
These 10 jobs are the most Harrisburg-ish
When it comes to Pennsylvania’s capital city, it’s no surprise to note that the state government employs thousands of people. Because of that, the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan region has a higher concentration of certain occupations than you’ll find elsewhere. While typists and historians might not be the first jobs you think of when talking about central Pa. employment, they are among the top 10 when it comes to location quotient.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County takes control of Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday followed through with their plan for the county to take control of the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. But Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted immediately that the action was a mutual decision between the airport authority and the commissioners and is not a hostile takeover.
susquehannastyle.com
Talk of the Town: Coatesville
November is the perfect month for a mini day trip to Coatesville. From seeing the last bits of fall foliage in the park to prepping your skin for winter at the spa, discover why we think you should put this Chester County city on your list of spots to visit.
There is a way to solve Philadelphia’s crime problem | Opinion
The headlines tell the story. “300 people have been killed in Philly homicides already this year” (Philadelphia Inquirer, July 19, 2022); “Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone in Philadelphia” (NBC News, July 8, 2022); “Pittsburgh hit with surge in deadly shootings in 2022.
Philadelphia’s suburbs will be key for Oz and Fetterman. What do voters think about the candidates?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Service at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Yeadon went as planned on a recent Sunday. With the lively atmosphere and spirited singing, it was an ordinary service for the congregation. However, there was a brief intermission as a member of the church passed around flyers.
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
PECO customers to get natural gas rate hikes for 2nd straight year
PECO gas customers can expect higher utility bills in 2023 after the second rate increase in two years. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a rate settlement that will allow PECO to raise its price for its natural gas customers.
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
Average gas price in Pa. is back over $4 a gallon while prices nationally decline. Here’s why.
Pennsylvania drivers are seeing higher prices at the gas pump while others across the nation are paying less. The average price in Pa. today is up to $4 a gallon, again, while the national average continues to fall and today stands at $3.76 a gallon. The average price in the...
