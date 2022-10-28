ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, PA

billypenn.com

Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead

Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the first big leap for the agency’s most expensive project to date — but among transit advocates, enthusiasm is lower than ever. Alan Fisher, a local urbanist YouTuber, would never describe himself as...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano rallies the faithful in Lancaster

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP - Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano, sporting a bright red Phillies cap in honor of the Pennsylvania’s World Series entrant, powered through a chesty, optimistic afternoon rally in Lancaster County Saturday, breaking some new ground along the way for his unorthodox campaign. Beside his stump speech, balanced...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Be careful out there, but not paranoid | Editorial

We’re separated by little more than a river, but South Jersey is not Philadelphia. We share a culture and a bunch of media outlets, and that’s why it’s important than ever to be discerning about that. A series of “Non-Candidate Issue Ads,” as the Federal Communications Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Amtrak cuts ribbon on bus service between Reading, Philly

READING, Pa. — Amtrak leaders were in Reading on Thursday to tout the passenger railroad company's new bus service linking the city with Pottstown and Philadelphia. The service started in June, and since then thousands have used it. "This bus service is the beginning of an amazing partnership with...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’

ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: John Fetterman flips own health struggles against Mehmet Oz

With a precious nine days to go before the election, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman rallied Harrisburg-area canvassers on Sunday — a potentially fortuitous day for door-knocking, given how many Pennsylvanians were likely at home watching the Eagles-Steelers game. Canvassers gathered at the AFSCME headquarters in Swatara Township for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

These 10 jobs are the most Harrisburg-ish

When it comes to Pennsylvania’s capital city, it’s no surprise to note that the state government employs thousands of people. Because of that, the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan region has a higher concentration of certain occupations than you’ll find elsewhere. While typists and historians might not be the first jobs you think of when talking about central Pa. employment, they are among the top 10 when it comes to location quotient.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County takes control of Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday followed through with their plan for the county to take control of the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. But Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted immediately that the action was a mutual decision between the airport authority and the commissioners and is not a hostile takeover.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Coatesville

November is the perfect month for a mini day trip to Coatesville. From seeing the last bits of fall foliage in the park to prepping your skin for winter at the spa, discover why we think you should put this Chester County city on your list of spots to visit.
COATESVILLE, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

