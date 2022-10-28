The mountains and the hills of West Virginia hold many stories, some of which have been around for centuries. This spooky season, take time to visit the haunted historical places of West Virginia. Such as the souls that still haunt the Lunatic Asylum in Weston and a hotel that was built in the early 1800’s. All haunted Locations offer tours during the Halloween season.

WESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO