Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
wvpublic.org
Explaining Amendment 3 And Education After The Pandemic, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Amendment 3 asks West Virginia voters if churches should be allowed to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the country to not allow religious incorporation. Also, West Virginia had some of the lowest scores in the country on the National Assessment of Educational...
wvpublic.org
A Terrifying Tale And Challenging Water Regulations On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a spooky tale kicks off Halloween in the Mountain State. Author and playwright Dan Kehde, who runs the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater in Charleston, shared a scary story – it’s up to you to figure out if it’s true or not.
ehspress.org
The Haunted History of West Virginia
The mountains and the hills of West Virginia hold many stories, some of which have been around for centuries. This spooky season, take time to visit the haunted historical places of West Virginia. Such as the souls that still haunt the Lunatic Asylum in Weston and a hotel that was built in the early 1800’s. All haunted Locations offer tours during the Halloween season.
wvpublic.org
Dan Kehde: A Tale of Haunting
Every Halloween season, I out roll classic films such as Night of the Living Dead, The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and others. The newest tradition is now the third annual collection of ghostly tales from my fellow West Virginians. Dan Kehde, Charleston author and playwright, submits his...
wvpublic.org
Amendment 3: Allowing Church Incorporation
Amendment 3 asks West Virginia voters if churches should be allowed to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the country to not allow religious incorporation. When a company, or church, incorporates, it becomes its own legal business structure set apart from the individuals who founded the business. Bishop...
West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
The Judds are coming to West Virginia in 2023
Tickets are now on sale for the Judds stop in West Virginia!
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 again in West Virginia; eight new deaths reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases neared 1,000 again while health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths Monday in West Virginia. The state added 738 new positive cases over the weekend, pushing its active case total to 972 on Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Biden Administration announces $140M for West Virginia abandoned mine lands
$140 million in funding will help reclaim abandoned mine lands and create good-paying jobs in West Virginia, according to a release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Metro News
West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
q101online.com
Discounts for Vets available in West Virginia
As a show of appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that several discounts for all U-S veterans are available. Justice says veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50 percent...
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
WTAP
Spirits roam these halls - Haunted Blennerhassett captures local ghost stories
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Blennerhassett Hotel is 133 years old and it has the ghost stories to prove it. They’re what spawned the creation of the Haunted Blennerhassett program. Haunted Blennerhassett Founder Adra Johnson said of the hotel, “We were actually named ‘Most Haunted in West Virginia’ by...
woay.com
West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program advises everyone to drive safely this Halloween
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) partners with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind everyone that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. Drivers should be extra cautious on Halloween, as more pedestrians are trick-or-treating at...
newsfromthestates.com
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
National Drug Take Back Day locations in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening across the country, including in the Mountain State. National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to get rid of old, unwanted or unused medications and pills, here is a list of locations in […]
