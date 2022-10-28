ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
ehspress.org

The Haunted History of West Virginia

The mountains and the hills of West Virginia hold many stories, some of which have been around for centuries. This spooky season, take time to visit the haunted historical places of West Virginia. Such as the souls that still haunt the Lunatic Asylum in Weston and a hotel that was built in the early 1800’s. All haunted Locations offer tours during the Halloween season.
WESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Dan Kehde: A Tale of Haunting

Every Halloween season, I out roll classic films such as Night of the Living Dead, The Fog, Halloween III: Season of the Witch and others. The newest tradition is now the third annual collection of ghostly tales from my fellow West Virginians. Dan Kehde, Charleston author and playwright, submits his...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Amendment 3: Allowing Church Incorporation

Amendment 3 asks West Virginia voters if churches should be allowed to incorporate. West Virginia is the only state in the country to not allow religious incorporation. When a company, or church, incorporates, it becomes its own legal business structure set apart from the individuals who founded the business. Bishop...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 again in West Virginia; eight new deaths reported

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases neared 1,000 again while health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths Monday in West Virginia. The state added 738 new positive cases over the weekend, pushing its active case total to 972 on Monday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
OHIO STATE
Metro News

West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
q101online.com

Discounts for Vets available in West Virginia

As a show of appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that several discounts for all U-S veterans are available. Justice says veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park lodge throughout the month of November are eligible for a 50 percent...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

National Drug Take Back Day locations in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening across the country, including in the Mountain State. National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to get rid of old, unwanted or unused medications and pills, here is a list of locations in […]
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy