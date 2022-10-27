Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
The Search for Andre Starr: One Oglala family’s desperate hunt for their missing loved one
OGLALA, S.D. — With the dry grass crunching under her feet, Antoinette Poafpybitty walks – sometimes tens of miles a day – in search of her nephew. She’s walked like this before, having spent most of the last decade as a volunteer searcher on the Pine Ridge Reservation, but never for her own relative. It’s not something she expected to have to do.
doniphanherald.com
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
KELOLAND TV
3 men charged in 2021 murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Pine Ridge, men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from a November 2021 murder at Pine Ridge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27, Vine Phillipe Hayes, 47, and Michael Red Cloud, 30, are...
gowatertown.net
Victims of triple fatality crash in South Dakota identified
OELRICHS, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of three men killed last week when the compact car they were in crashed in Fall River County in southwest South Dakota. They’re identified as 26 year-olds Michael Walking and Marco Starr of Pine Ridge, and 25 year-old Darrell...
KEVN
Three men accused of beating another Pine Ridge man to death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three Pine Ridge men have pleaded not guilty in the beating death of Robert Lynn Jumping Eagle. Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27; Vine Phillipe Hayes, 47; and Michael Red Cloud, 30; are accused of killing 45-year-old Jumping Eagle in November 2021. They face the possibility...
KEVN
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
KELOLAND TV
Officials search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run incident. According to the Oglala Sioux Trip Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred in the early morning of October 29 on Highway 18 between the Pine Ridge and Oglala area.
