OGLALA, S.D. — With the dry grass crunching under her feet, Antoinette Poafpybitty walks – sometimes tens of miles a day – in search of her nephew. She’s walked like this before, having spent most of the last decade as a volunteer searcher on the Pine Ridge Reservation, but never for her own relative. It’s not something she expected to have to do.

OGLALA, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO