592 Henderson Rd, Jonesboro
This pretty ranch is better than new! It’s a three-bedroom, two-bath stunner with a pool. The home is gorgeous; it has been updated from top to bottom, and it has all the bells and whistles. The carpet and paint are brand new. All of the stainless steel kitchen appliances are included with the sale of the house. The marble fireplace is brand new. There are new ceiling fans throughout the house, including a Bluetooth chandelier with disappearing fan blades in the dining room.
Celebration of Native American history and culture returns to Stone Mountain Park
More than a century ago, various Native American groups began efforts to get state and federal officials to set aside a period—sometimes as little as one day—to recognize the cultures and contributions of “First Americans.” In 1915, Arthur C. Parker, director of the Museum of Arts and Science in Rochester, New York, and a member of the Seneca tribe, tried to get the Boy Scouts of American to support such a recognition, according to the Library of Congress and affiliated federal institutions. That same year, Red Fox James, a member of the Blackfoot tribe, rode state to state on horseback seeking support for such a recognition at the federal level, the Library of Congress narrative reports.
City’s Night Market Highlights New Park Facilities
The City of Carrollton’s popular Night Market returns to the shores of Lake Carroll with live music, local vendors, food trucks, brews and other activities, November 4. The recently expanded park features three pavilions, picnic tables made of recycled materials, smoker grills and a playground. It is located on North Lakeshore Drive, adjacent to the public docks area, near the dam. The city will initiate a second phase of the park’s expansion in November, which is expected to feature an enlarged boat ramp, wood boardwalk, fishing platforms, event pavilion and shoreline retaining walls.
Emerging Leaders of Carroll County
For 30 years, Leadership Carroll has cultivated leaders through community engagement, exploration, and professional development. Many of the over 700 Leadership Carroll graduates have become leaders in the community. Sponsored by Addison Smith Mechanical Contractor, America Commerce Bank, Carroll County Schools, and MedSpa Downtown, the program has produced and nurtured leaders in the west Georgia region since 1992.
New Businesses Open in Downtown Dallas
Exciting things are happening in Downtown Dallas! Between business openings, special events and other fun experiences, there is always something happening downtown!. Good Stuff Coffeehouse is due to open in November. It’s a small family owned business that has participated in a few pop-up events like the monthly Food Truck Friday. They are people-oriented and passionate about coffee and their community. Owner Victoria Pace is ready to hook the Dallas citizens up with the good stuff!
WGTC Names Annual GOAL Competition Finalists
Four West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) students have been selected as finalists in the college’s annual Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) competition. The finalists are Erica Brewer of Carrollton, an Engineering student nominated by Luis Acevado; Abby House of Whitesburg, a Medical Laboratory Technology student nominated by Dr. Phyllis Ingham; Morgan Whipple of Carrollton, a Nursing student nominated by Mary Brake; and Melinda White of Waco, a Nursing student nominated by Tanya Byrd-Johnson.
Johnny's Hideaway serves up dancing, dining, cocktails and classic vibes, 43 years strong
Atlanta’s landscape is constantly changing, and our city has a reputation for embracing new development. At a time when we often hear about older taverns shuddering their doors, the new “City Lights” segment “Cheers!” celebrates the bars that have beaten the odds and survived for decades.
Virtual Golf Swings into Carrollton
If you’re looking to play golf rain or shine, look no further than SwingShots. Named by Joe and Jennifer Mooney’s children, the family-owned and operated virtual golf center is located in Carrollton at 401 Maple Street inside the historic Maple Street mansion. The Mooneys, lovers of the sport, have tee’d up this upscale indoor facility to “bring the game of golf to life in the form of indoor simulation,” says the couple.
Best Jazz Brunches In Atlanta: 7 Places With Great Music And Food
What could be better than live music and a smorgasbord of all the best foods? Atlanta, Georgia has some of the coolest jazz brunches In Atlanta. If you didn’t know, brunch is a big thing here. Let’s take a culinary tour of some of the best venues for a...
Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia
Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
CHS take over Main Street for annual Homecoming Parade
Cedartown High School dressed up and had fun on Thursday afternoon as they took over Main Street for the annual Homecoming Parade. This year’s Grand Marshals Chubb and CHS Teacher of the Year Sonya Triplett acted as grand marshals for the parade that saw Homecoming Court members, the football team, the band, youth football and […] The post CHS take over Main Street for annual Homecoming Parade appeared first on Polk Today.
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
Blue Angels coming to air show at Falcon Field Nov. 5-6
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the 2022 Atlanta Air Show, scheduled for November 5-6 at Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Georgia. The show will also feature an A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo, the Navy Seals Leap Frogs, an Attack Helicopter Demo, the Full Throttle Formation Team, an F4U Corsair Demo, as well as aerobatic pilots Kent Pietsch, Buck Roetman, and Greg Koontz.
Fruit Flies! Fruit Flies!: Get Out of My Hair!
Ever wondered what the one species that could possibly outnumber the 2,000+ students at North Atlanta is – the fruit flies. They are everywhere, and roam the school as if it is their personal playground. If there’s one thing that teachers and students share, it’s the strong hatred for these territorial, greedy, and annoying creatures. You would think that in one of Georgia’s most spacious schools, there would be at least 1 place that these beasts have not conquered. Well there isn’t, and nowhere is safe.
Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center
Wheels Up plans to open a new location in Atlanta.
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta
They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
Simmons family finding purpose building lost siblings’ legacies: ‘They are worth remembering’
Twenty-year-old Lindy Simmons was eagerly awaiting a trip to New York City in early January. Christopher Simmons, 17, was strategizing ways to reach his ACT goal score of 32. Kamryn Simmons, 15, couldn’t wait to get her driver’s license in 41 days. Those plans and ambitions were cut...
