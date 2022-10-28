Read full article on original website
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
Don’t miss these spooky good deals for Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some restaurant chains are celebrating the spooky season with deals for people to enjoy. Most will require you to dress up in your wickedest costumes. Read more down below to see which locations are offering treats, no tricks. Baskin Robbins. Celebrate the 31st with 31% off...
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
Leesburg welcomes new ice cream shop Icy King to town
A family within the Villages is opening up their first smoothie-based ice cream shop in Leesburg this week. The ice cream shop Icy King is owned by Jonathan Tosto and his parents Michelle and Joe Tosto, who live in The Village of Belvedere. The family-owned and operated dessert shop in Leesburg will officially open for business Wednesday.
Orlo Vista flooding victim: 'I can't put my family through this again'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County saw almost 14 inches of rain in 24 hours during Hurricane Ian, according to county officials, which led to historic flooding in some areas. Heavy rain from Hurricane Ian caused Orlo Vista retention ponds to overflow and flood homes. Crews pumped approximately 14 million...
Haunted hotel in Florida's psychic capital of the world spooks visitors
CASSADAGA, Fla. — Looking for something to do Halloween night?. Cassadaga is a tiny community in Volusia County that carries a big reputation after being dubbed the psychic capital of the world. The area is mostly run and owned by the Cassadaga Spiritualist Camp. The camp’s website describes the community as 55 homes on 57 acres. And it’s said that they have just about as many psychics and mediums to match.
People in The Villages are stuck up
I live outside of The Villages in Wildwood. Been here about nine months. These Villages people are just stuck-up people. They’re old alcoholics who want to drive their golf carts because they feel it saves them from DUIs. Secondly, when they find you don’t live in The Villages, they...
Happening Saturday: Goodwill gives away free tickets to Calle Orange festival in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One lucky winner will receive some festival tickets from a local organization this weekend. Goodwill of Central Florida will have a pair of tickets to give away for the Calle Orange festival in Orlando. Those who are interested in entering the ticket giveaway should stop...
Osceola County inspectors declare 69 additional Good Samaritan buildings uninhabitable
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A series of inspections has led to dozens of buildings on the Good Samaritan property being declared unsuitable for people to live in, in addition to the apartment units property managers had already decided to knock down, according to a chart released to nonprofit organizations Monday afternoon.
Aussie Grill by Outback to open in Waterford Lakes soon
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Tampa-based restaurant will be opening a new location in Orlando. Aussie Grill, part of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., is the first standalone location in Orlando and it will only be a few miles from the Waterford Lakes Town Center. Aussie Grill is in the same...
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
Activists to March Through Downtown Orlando to Demand Justice for Animals
Dozens of activists with the grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) are planning a march and protest at Lake Eola Park starting at 4pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The protest follows a successful DxE Orlando campaign to have foie gras removed from the menus of five local restaurants.
40 Funny Dog Halloween Costumes
An Orlando tourist, superheroes, Gasparilla pirates, tech gadgets, entrees, celebrities… here are 40 super creative dog Halloween costume ideas. Which one’s your favorite?
Skyline Chili to Open Winter Garden Location
"I wanted to franchise a brand I had a deep passion for, and Skyline was a great fit for me. It was my first and only choice – just like when I was choosing what to eat as a kid growing up in Cincinnati!”
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. A stranger appeared out of nowhere and helped them.
Orange County map shows when debris from Hurricane Ian will be picked up for residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Debris from Hurricane Ian continues to pile up across Central Florida. FOX 35 has visited several neighborhoods, one being the Orlo Vista community, where residents said the debris piling up is out of control. On Thursday, Orange County officials released a debris removal map on its...
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
