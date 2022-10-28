Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 11:47 p.m. EDT
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
Brazil elects leftist president; Pelosi attacker had zip ties, source says; NFL Week 8 roundup
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. By ANDREW MELDRUM, SAM MEDNICK and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated 4 min ago. AP. By AJIT SOLANKI, AIJAZ HUSSAIN, KRUTIKA PATHI and...
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel.
Kyiv mayor: 80% of Ukrainian capital's residents left without water supplies after Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv mayor: 80% of Ukrainian capital's residents left without water supplies after Russian strikes.
Polls open for Brazil election that pits leftist former President Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Polls open for Brazil election that pits leftist former President Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro.
Ukrainian officials report a barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other key cities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials report a barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other key cities.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
More Ukrainian women working previously men-only jobs
Only a few years ago, women in Ukraine were barred from certain jobs, such as driving a train. But now with the war, more women are taking on new roles and facing the same dangers as men. DW's Fanny Facsar reports from the Kyiv region. @DW.
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
This city paid $1.1M to keep faucets running through March as the price of water skyrockets in California
Miles of brittle, uprooted almond trees lay dead on their sides on parched farmland in Coalinga, California, as an intensifying drought, new restrictions and skyrocketing water prices are forcing farmers to sacrifice their crops. Roadside signs warn against watering front lawns as residents brace for higher water bills as the precious resource disappears.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:49 a.m. EDT
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023. NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”
Extremist Gun Group Talks Of 'Firepower We Have To Unload' On Democratic Candidates
As U.S. agencies warn of violence ahead of the midterms, the American Firearms Association is targeting "gun-grabbing candidates" with overheated rhetoric.
