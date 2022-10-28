ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the loss to Michigan

Michigan State fell to Michigan by a final score of 29-7 on Saturday, marking the first time the Spartans have lost to the Wolverines in Mel Tucker’s time at Michigan State. There were some bright spots, but there were ultimately overshadowed by a big fourth quarter for the Wolverines that put the game away and earned them the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since 2019.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State football suspends four players following postgame incident

The Michigan State football program has taken swift action in the wake of the postgame tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. Following a physical altercation in the narrow confines of the stadium tunnel between two Michigan players and a number of Spartans, head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night the suspensions of redshirt sophomore linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, junior safety/nickel back Angelo Grose and true freshman defensive end Zion Young.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Against All Odds, Week Nine: A Letter from Paul

We all knew that this day would come someday, but that does not make the reality of the situation any easier. We all know how this works. The winner of the annual Michigan/Michigan State game gets to take me back to their town for a full year. Like all of you, I was hoping that the Michigan State Spartans would be able to pull yet another upset on the Michigan Wolverines. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State is back in Ann Arbor today for the third time in the past four seasons, taking on hated archrival the Michigan Wolverines. Mel Tucker has started his career as head coach in East Lansing with a 2-0 record, but he has his work cut out for him today if he and the Spartans want to make that 3-0.
ANN ARBOR, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State falls to Michigan, 29-7

Michigan State couldn’t do anything right in the second half as it fell by a final score of 29-7 to archrival Michigan on Saturday night under the lights in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines were able to break a two-game losing streak to the Spartans, and won back the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
EAST LANSING, MI

