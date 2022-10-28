Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the loss to Michigan
Michigan State fell to Michigan by a final score of 29-7 on Saturday, marking the first time the Spartans have lost to the Wolverines in Mel Tucker’s time at Michigan State. There were some bright spots, but there were ultimately overshadowed by a big fourth quarter for the Wolverines that put the game away and earned them the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since 2019.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football suspends four players following postgame incident
The Michigan State football program has taken swift action in the wake of the postgame tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. Following a physical altercation in the narrow confines of the stadium tunnel between two Michigan players and a number of Spartans, head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night the suspensions of redshirt sophomore linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, junior safety/nickel back Angelo Grose and true freshman defensive end Zion Young.
theonlycolors.com
Against All Odds, Week Nine: A Letter from Paul
We all knew that this day would come someday, but that does not make the reality of the situation any easier. We all know how this works. The winner of the annual Michigan/Michigan State game gets to take me back to their town for a full year. Like all of you, I was hoping that the Michigan State Spartans would be able to pull yet another upset on the Michigan Wolverines. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State men’s ice hockey takes win-tie split with Notre Dame
Michigan State men’s ice hockey took a win-tie split against No. 12 Notre Dame this past weekend. The Fighting Irish started the weekend off strong with a huge 5-0 victory, proving to be faster and quicker than MSU in every facet. Michigan State rebounded with a hard-fought tie and...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State women’s soccer advances in Big Ten Tournament with win against Minnesota
Michigan State women’s soccer defeated Minnesota 2-1 Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. MSU clinched the regular season Big Ten title after an undefeated conference season. Sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes scored both of Michigan State’s goals as the Spartans came back from down 1-0 in...
theonlycolors.com
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines
Michigan State is back in Ann Arbor today for the third time in the past four seasons, taking on hated archrival the Michigan Wolverines. Mel Tucker has started his career as head coach in East Lansing with a 2-0 record, but he has his work cut out for him today if he and the Spartans want to make that 3-0.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State falls to Michigan, 29-7
Michigan State couldn’t do anything right in the second half as it fell by a final score of 29-7 to archrival Michigan on Saturday night under the lights in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines were able to break a two-game losing streak to the Spartans, and won back the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State football at Illinois set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 10 matchup against No. 14/13 Illinois has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Champaign,...
Comments / 0