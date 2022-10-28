Read full article on original website
Related
Where, when, and who can buy and consume alcohol at the World Cup in Qatar
At the tournament, fans will be able to buy booze from licensed hotel restaurants and bars, as well is certain zones around stadiums.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup Countdown Photo Gallery
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Finally, Qatar’s moment has arrived. In a few weeks, the tiny emirate jutting out into the Persian Gulf will welcome the world when it hosts the biggest sporting event to ever be staged in the Arab region. Soccer’s World Cup is coming, and with it so much scrutiny but also plenty of intrigue.
Citrus County Chronicle
Danish soccer gives cash per goal for migrant labor in Qatar
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Thousands of goals scored in Danish soccer in November will raise money for migrant workers who helped build World Cup projects in Qatar, Denmark’s soccer federation said on Monday. It is the latest show of support for workers in Qatar from Denmark, whose national...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rising stars to watch at World Cup: Pedri, Bellingham, Reyna
ROME (AP) — Spain’s Pedri González will highlight the list of teenagers who could make an impact at the World Cup. Others include England’s Jude Bellingham, Germany’s Jamal Musiala and American teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah. All five players are 19, although Reyna turns...
Citrus County Chronicle
Individual game Women's World Cup tickets go on sale
Tickets to individual games for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand went on general sale on Monday. FIFA announced that fans from 100 countries have already secured tickets following a presale for Visa cardholders. Visa is a FIFA partner.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fans in 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts courtside at Nets game
NEW YORK (AP) — Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism" shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes. Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake...
Citrus County Chronicle
Australian survivor of Seoul crush blames 'mismanagement'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An Australian survivor of a crowd crush that killed more than 150 partygoers in the South Korean capital of Seoul blamed the huge loss of life on officials’ failure to employ effective crowd controls despite anticipating a massive turnout for the Halloween celebrations.
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
Citrus County Chronicle
Cyclone, absences threaten to dull Hong Kong finance meeting
HONG KONG (AP) — A tropical storm and absences of VIP guests have cast a shadow over a financial conference meant to help Hong Kong restore its image as a financial hub and destination for business travel. The first major conference since the city lifted COVID-19 quarantine restrictions was...
Comments / 0