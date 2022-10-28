ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drafting Sunset Clauses in California Legislation

Sunset dates are common in legislation across the country. The purpose is to repeal a law on a specified date. As a result, unless the Legislature enacts another bill to either extend or eliminate the sunset date, the law will expire, or “sunset,” on the date specified in the statute. Sunset dates often extend from one to three years, to as long as a decade.
