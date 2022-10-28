Read full article on original website
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other major indexes saw strong gains. A private survey of manufacturers showed some improvement in the business outlook in China, helping to counter renewed concerns over COVID-19 outbreaks in some cities.
Stocks turn lower as hot jobs report signals aggressive Fed
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks gave up early gains and turned lower on Wall Street after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases. The S&P 500 was down 0.5%...
Wall Street opens broadly higher; Uber soars on forecast
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening widely higher on Wall Street, turning around after a loss a day earlier. Several companies were rising after reporting solid earnings or outlooks, including drugmaker Pfizer and Uber, which soared after issuing a strong forecast for bookings. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Tuesday. Long-term Treasury yields pulled back a bit more from their multiyear highs. The Federal Reserve is beginning a two-day policy meeting that’s expected to result in its sixth interest rate increase of the year as the central bank fights the worst inflation in four decades. European and Asian markets were higher.
Wall St slips as job openings dampen Fed pivot hopes
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday after data pointed to strength in the labor market, dampening hopes that the Federal Reserve will signal an easing of its aggressive interest rate hikes.
With Mortgage Rates Surging, Buydowns Are Ready for a Reboot
Home buyers are looking for ways to whittle down their mortgage rates. As a result, a once-popular home-selling tactic is making a comeback. It's called a temporary buydown, and it was widely used when mortgage rates were zooming upward in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The revival of the...
6 ETFs That Are All You Need for Retirement
In retirement, investors should probably turn to income-focused investments that also have good capital preservation characteristics. While drawdowns in riskier investments won't hurt you badly if you're young and have a lifetime to make up losses, retirees don't have that luxury. Hopefully, by retirement, your savings are large enough that...
Financial Advice Is Pretty Outdated These Days, So Let's All Share The Annoying Money "Tips" You're Sick And Tired Of Hearing
Times have changed. Stop telling me to only put 30% of my income toward rent.
Food prices soar, and so do companies’ profits
“The calls tell us corporations have used inflation, the pandemic and supply chain challenges as an excuse to exaggerate their own costs and then nickel and dime consumers.”. A year ago, a bag of potato chips at the grocery store cost an average of $5.05. These days, that bag costs...
BC-Merc Money
CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Monday:. Net change deletes decimal point and leading zeros. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Marathon Petroleum joins the Big Oil profit party
FINDLAY — Marathon Petroleum Co. posted whopping profits in the third quarter, joining the other major oil companies in profiting from high demand and constrained supply. Net income jumped six-fold in the quarter to $4.48 billion, or $9.06 per share, compared with net income of $694 million, or $1.09 per share, in the year-earlier third quarter. Skyrocketing profits by oil companies prompted President Joe Biden Monday to threaten them with a windfall profit tax if they didn’t start lowering prices at the pump. He accused the companies of “war profiteering” by taking advantage of supply constrained that he said stemmed from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The oil companies, meantime, argue that the administration has discouraged oil exploration and fracking for renewables, resulting in tight supplies and refinery limitations.
Brazil elects leftist president; Pelosi attacker had zip ties, source says; NFL Week 8 roundup
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. By ANDREW MELDRUM, SAM MEDNICK and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated 4 min ago. AP. By AJIT SOLANKI, AIJAZ HUSSAIN, KRUTIKA PATHI and...
How to Turn $25,000 Into $250,000 by the Time You Retire
Social Security retirement benefits aren't disappearing any time soon, but it's getting more important for Americans to build their own retirement fund. If you don't save enough during your working years, then your lifestyle could really suffer during your golden years. The process of turning $25,000 into $250,000 is surprisingly simple, but it requires discipline and patience.
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
AP News Summary at 6:12 p.m. EDT
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
