Ebony, Emily and Ralph are one step closer to getting their new home on Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River. Their old digs were torn down Wednesday, Oct. 26, making way for a new, state-of-the-art habitat, which will include air conditioning and heat, a new playground to keep them entertained and in tip-top shape and barriers around the island to protect them from overzealous kayakers and boaters.

HOMOSASSA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO