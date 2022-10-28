Read full article on original website
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
8 things Floridians fear the most
Halloween is here, and while goblins, ghouls and vampires are scary, there are things even more terrifying to Floridians.
National Homebuilder Century Complete Expands to Sumter County, Florida
Century Communities, a national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced the company’s Century Complete brand has expanded its Florida presence to Sumter County, starting with new homes at Sumter Villas in Bushnell. Now selling from the mid $200s, Sumter Villas will offer 175 single-family homes with open-concept...
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Florida's Most Dangerous Cities
Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Florida
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
Eye on the Tropics: Tracking two disturbances, one could become tropical depression
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are two disturbances in the tropics right now. But meteorologist George Waldenberger said one of them that is near Bermuda has very little chance of organizing thoroughly. The other disturbance is a low-pressure area over the Caribbean. While it’s disorganized now, he said it’s forecast...
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates
Hurricane Center: Tropical Depression Likely To Form Within Days South Of Florida
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says there is a growing chance that a tropical wave south of Florida turns into a Tropical Depression.
What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?
KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
Historic Monkey Island ‘preserving part of Old Homosassa culture’
Ebony, Emily and Ralph are one step closer to getting their new home on Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River. Their old digs were torn down Wednesday, Oct. 26, making way for a new, state-of-the-art habitat, which will include air conditioning and heat, a new playground to keep them entertained and in tip-top shape and barriers around the island to protect them from overzealous kayakers and boaters.
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
DeSantis' Education Policies Have Resulted in Massive Teacher Shortages.
Teachers Protest DeSantis(via local10.com) Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone? Florida has a shortage this year of 9000 education professionals. According to Market Realist, a news site that provides an in-depth look into various global events, the reasons are simple to understand.
