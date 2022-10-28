ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homosassa Springs, FL

The Happiest Cities in Florida

Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

National Homebuilder Century Complete Expands to Sumter County, Florida

Century Communities, a national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced the company’s Century Complete brand has expanded its Florida presence to Sumter County, starting with new homes at Sumter Villas in Bushnell. Now selling from the mid $200s, Sumter Villas will offer 175 single-family homes with open-concept...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Florida's Most Dangerous Cities

Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
brevardtimes.com

What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?

KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Historic Monkey Island ‘preserving part of Old Homosassa culture’

Ebony, Emily and Ralph are one step closer to getting their new home on Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River. Their old digs were torn down Wednesday, Oct. 26, making way for a new, state-of-the-art habitat, which will include air conditioning and heat, a new playground to keep them entertained and in tip-top shape and barriers around the island to protect them from overzealous kayakers and boaters.
HOMOSASSA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida

1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL

