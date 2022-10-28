Midvale standoff suspect dead from self-inflicted wound, police say

Read full article on original website
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert Hall
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake City
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken Wings
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023
Road rage incident leads to pellet gun shooting in Kaysville
A road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 on Monday afternoon ended with a shooting near Centerville.
UPDATE: New details released on Salt Lake City crash that left woman in critical condition
Salt Lake City Police Officers are at the scene of a car crash near Sugar House that left a woman in critical condition Monday.
Gephardt Daily
Orem police: Salt Lake City man charged with burglary, impersonation of officer, criminal mischief
OREM, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested in Orem Sunday on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling and impersonation of an officer. An additional charge of criminal mischief was filed Monday. Oscar Kolob Garcia-Castorena, 44, faces the second-degree felony and class...
ksl.com
Woman buying costume at Provo man's house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was booked into...
kslnewsradio.com
After attempted kidnapping, Lehi police have a message for parents
LEHI, Utah — Lehi police say a teenage girl did everything right on Saturday night when she thwarted what police call a kidnapping attempt. The Lehi kidnapping attempt happened at Thanksgiving Point around 10:30 p.m. “She definitely thought quick, and I think it saved her from a situation that...
KSLTV
Woman shot in the shoulder while driving in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning while police say she was driving in West Valley City. Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police Department said the victim, identified as Andashell Orozco, was in a car, heading northbound on 3200 West, when she was hit in the shoulder at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Eyewitness still shaken following Salt Lake City pedestrian accident
A Salt Lake City woman remains in the hospital battling critical injuries days after being struck by a car near Pioneer Park.
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Millcreek
One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.
18-year-old woman shot during West Valley City argument involving ‘around nine men’ standing alongside street
A West Valley City woman was shot during an argument after the driver of the car she was in stopped to confront a group that allegedly "threw something" at them, according to the West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD).
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party
One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Woman buying hat reportedly escapes kidnapping in Provo
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on Monday, Oct. 31, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who went to his house to buy a hat for a costume.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
KSLTV
A man was killed in a propane leak explosion, police warn public during cold months
PROVO, Utah — An old propane heater, with lose fittings ultimately lead to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton, Provo Fire and Rescue. “He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned it on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat,” said Capt. Atherton.
KSLTV
SLCPD search for suspect that robbed two banks within four minutes
SALT LAKE CITY — Local police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two banks within four minutes on Friday. According to the Salt Lake City Police statement, someone called 9-1-1 alleging that a man walked into the Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North and demanded cash at approximately 9:10 a.m.
KSLTV
Utah family pleads drivers to pay attention after son was fatally hit
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family has a plea for drivers to slow down and pay attention. Dan Long and Clark Monk’s nine-year-old son was killed on July 6 by a distracted driver. This is their first Halloween without him. “He loved to dress up, he...
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting at Halloween party in Ogden leaves one injured
OGDEN, Utah — An argument escalated to shots fired at a party near 900 N Gramercy Ave. in Ogden early Sunday morning. The victim was an adult female who was hit by a bullet in her lower leg. She was in stable condition. Police have some people of interest...
FATAL: Motorcycle rider thrown from bike, killed in SR-9 crash
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-9 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
60-year-old man dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as David Sacco, 60, died in the hospital after being hit by a car in Millcreek Saturday night, according to the Unified Police Department (UPD). Sgt. Melody Cutler, UPD, says the incident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at 3000 South Highland Dr. Sacco was reportedly crossing the […]
