Paul Pelosi suffered skull fracture in attack, expected to fully recover

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a fractured skull Friday following a violent attack he suffered at the couple’s Pacific Heights home.

The motive for the attack — which happened around 2:30 a.m. — is still being determined, according to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. Depape is being booked on charges of attempted homicide, burglary, elder abuse and several additional felonies.

“This was not a random act,” Scott said in a news conference late Friday afternoon. “This was intentional. It’s wrong… Everybody should be disgusted about what happened this morning.”

Earlier, Scott announced during a press conference that 42-year-old David Depape is the suspect arrested in the beating of Pelosi in the couple’s San Francisco home.

“Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” read a statement from Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “His doctors expect a full recovery.”

Depape was found in the residence by SFPD officers during a wellness check, Scott said. Both he and Mr. Pelosi were taken to the hospital. Depape remains in the hospital, according to SFPD. There is no word on when he may be transferred to another facility.

Mayor London Breed gave her thanks to Heather Grives, “the 911 emergency dispatcher who took the call and acted quickly to get first responders to the scene.”

“We are so lucky to have 911 dispatchers who continue to go above and beyond for our City and its residents,” Breed stated.

Mr. Pelosi was beaten by a man with a hammer and was specifically targeted, according to the Speaker’s office and reporting from the Associated Press.

The intruder shouted “where is Nancy?” before attacking Paul Pelosi, the AP reports. Sources tell KRON4 News Mr. Pelosi is in surgery at the trauma center at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the Speaker’s office, stated in a press release. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

The Associated Press reported that according to two people with knowledge of the attack, Mr. Pelosi was severely beaten and is being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries. The sources stated he suffered blunt force injuries.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that President Joe Biden is “praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family.”

“This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack,” she stated. “He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”

The United States Capitol Police provided a statement shortly after 7 a.m. Friday that the agency is “assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation.”

“The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the overnight, break-in,” the statement read. “During the California break-in, the Speaker’s husband was assaulted, but he is now recovering. The San Francisco Police Department has the suspect in custody. The motivation for the attack is still under investigation.

“Special Agents with the USCP’s California Field Office quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation,” the statement continued. “The law enforcement agencies will provide more information when it can be released.”

The San Francisco Police Department stated officers responded around 2:27 a.m. Friday.

For its part the FBI’s San Francisco office stated it is currently at the residence.

“The FBI San Francisco is currently at the residence of Nancy Pelosi following an early morning break-in,” the office stated. “A male subject is in custody. The incident is being jointly investigated by the San Francisco Police Department, the United States Capitol Police, and the FBI. We have no additional information to release at this time.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, is a businessman who owns Financial Leasing Services Inc. A San Francisco native who attended St. Ignatius High, Pelosi married Nancy D’Alesandro on Sept. 7, 1963. They have five children. Their home is in San Francisco’s ritzy Pacific Heights neighborhood, near Alta Plaza Park. Nancy Pelosi has represented most of San Francisco in the House since 1987.

On Jan. 1, 2021, in the lead-up to the violent insurrection at the United States Capitol, the house was vandalized, according to San Francisco police, who stated to KRON4 News at the time that “unidentified suspect(s) had painted graffiti on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk.”

Mr. Pelosi’s brother, Ron, a former uncle-by marriage to Gov. Gavin Newsom, was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for 12 years. He was president of the board from 1978 to 1980, and represented the Sunset neighborhood.

Mr. Pelosi was arrested in May for driving under the influence of alcohol in Napa County. He pled guilty and was sentenced to three years probation as well as given fines and restitution.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) issued a statement condemning the violence.

“I’ve experienced firsthand how right wing political violence is on the rise in our country,” Wiener stated. “The violence and threats that we as elected officials – and our families – face every single day badly damage democracy and must end.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) also chimed in.

“I was shocked to learn that Paul Pelosi was attacked last night in his San Francisco home. My thoughts are with him, Speaker Pelosi and their family while he recovers,” Feinstein said. “As we learn more about the motives, I hope this serves as a reminder that all of us in public life and commenting about public officials should tone down the political rhetoric and avoid fueling division and violence – particularly during the heightened tension of this election.”

Newsom called the attack a “heinous assault.”

“Our leaders should never fear for their safety and the safety of their families in serving the people they were elected to represent – not in their homes, not at the U.S. Capitol, not anywhere,” Newsom stated. “Jennifer and I wish Paul a speedy recovery and send our thoughts to Speaker Pelosi and their family during this time.”



