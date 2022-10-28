Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Iowa State Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard: Monday, October 31st
(KMAland) -- The Bishop Heelan Catholic season came to a finish in the state volleyball tournament on Monday. Check out the full rundown from the first day in Coralville below. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD. Class 5A State Quarterfinals. Iowa City Liberty 22-25-25-25 Urbandale 25-20-20-17 Ankeny Centennial 25-23-19-29-15 Dowling Catholic...
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (10/29): Nebraska District Finals & Missouri State Quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- It was State Quarterfinal day in the Missouri State Volleyball Tournament, while Nebraska held district finals around the state. Check out all the scores from Saturday below. MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Class 1 State Quarterfinals. East Atchison 3 Santa Fe 2 -- Find our full recap here. Advance...
kmaland.com
KMAland XC (10/29): Missouri District Championships
(Platte City) – The Platte Valley, East Atchison and North Andrew girls and the Mound City, East Atchison and Maryville boys cross country teams all qualified for state Saturday. Check out the full results below. Class 1 Girls District Championships. The Platte Valley girls ran away with the team...
kmaland.com
Missouri State Softball Scoreboard: Saturday, October 29th
(KMAland) -- The Missouri State Softball Tournament came to a close in Springfield. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below. Fatima 16 Chillicothe 14 (8 innings)
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 1st, 2022
(Wright County) -- State and federal officials have confirmed bird flu has been detected in chickens at a commercial egg-laying facility in Wright County. More than a million chickens will be euthanized to try to prevent the spread of the virus. This is the first case of bird flu confirmed this year in Wright County. Millions of other birds are housed in several different commercial facilities in Wright County. The southern migration of wild birds has heightened the threat the virus would return to Iowa. This is the second site in the state where bird flu has been confirmed this fall.
Photo Gallery: Hoops Recruits at Hawkeye Homecoming
Prep Prospects Check Out Iowa Men's, Women's Basketball
Murphy’s Law: Iowa nice backs Cade
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, a heartfelt thank you after a tough October.
Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site
A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
kmaland.com
Greenfield highlights USDA investments into southwest Iowa hospitals
(Clarinda-Shenandoah) -- Some significant renovations and expansions at two KMAland hospitals have been underway, financially thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. Iowa USDA Rural Development Director Theresa Greenfield and other officials with the USDA made the rounds through southwest Iowa last week, including stops in...
kmaland.com
Drought Expanding and Early Winter Looks Dry in Most Areas
(Ames) -- Most of rural America can’t seem to shake drought conditions. Recent Drought Monitors are once again showing that drought is expanding. Dennis Todey is the director of the Midwest Climate Hub and an agricultural meteorologist who says the expansion has caught some people by surprise. “It did,...
New Rapid Test Pilot Program Could Save Iowa’s Dying Trees
Something mysterious is killing century-old Iowa white oak trees at a rapid pace, and according to KCRG, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working to get to the bottom of it. There appear to be no widespread visible signs of insects or fungi that would be considered the...
Iowa DOT Preparing for Winter
(Ames, IA) — Even with recent temperatures flirting with the 80’s in parts of Iowa, the Department of Transportation is getting ready for winter…. Iowa D-O-T Winter Operations Administrator Craig Bargfrede says conditions last winter has left the D-O-T with plenty of salt for this season–about 11 percent of capacity.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
Mystery disease and drought is killing Iowa’s white oaks
For 10 years now, Iowa foresters have been watching century-old white oaks wither and die in just a few weeks.
weareiowa.com
Does Iowa release early voting results?
IOWA, USA — If you are looking for early voting results in Iowa prior to Election Day, you won't have any luck. While some states release early voting results in the days leading up to the election, that's not the case in Iowa. According to Iowa Code §53.23, early voting results are released on Election Day, but not any earlier.
superhits1027.com
Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country
DES MOINES — Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and...
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowa's best grocery store bagger
URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowa's best of the best baggers competed head to head in 1989. Six baggers competed that year. They were judged on how quickly the items were bagged, how many bags were used and their appearance. Judges say it was a close call, but the top bag...
Iowa agrees to treat $4 million owed to taxpayers as a ‘lower priority’
Iowa’s efforts to collect almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by a bankrupt nursing home chain have suffered a major setback. Court records indicate the QHC Facilities nursing home chain, which filed for bankruptcy late last year, owes the state more than $3.9 million in unpaid “quality assurance fees.” The state had been negotiating with […] The post Iowa agrees to treat $4 million owed to taxpayers as a ‘lower priority’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
