NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (October 29, 2022)- The Stonehill College men's ice hockey team saw three different skaters score on the night as the squad topped UMass Dartmouth, 3-1 Saturday afternoon. The Skyhawks are now on a five-game win streak which is their longest win streak since the 2013-14 season when the Purple and White rattled off 10-straight.

EASTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO