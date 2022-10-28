ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalls to open in former Edgewood Barnes & Noble space on Nov. 10

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
Discount retailer Marshalls will open in the former Barnes & Noble bookstore space at Edgewood Retail District on Nov. 10.

According to a press release, the 24,335 square-foot store will open at 1217 Caroline Street with a selection of clothing for women, men, juniors, and kids as well as shoes, accessories, home goods, pet supplies, beauty products, and more.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 10 for its grand opening. Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The store said in the press release that it would hire 60 full and part-time workers. Marshalls will also donate $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta to celebrate its grand opening.

Marshalls replaces the Barnes & Noble, which closed on April 3 after 17 years in the shopping center. On social media, B&N said “the landlord has made the decision not to renew our lease” and that it was actively looking for a new space in the area.

No plans for a new Barnes & Noble in the vicinity have been announced yet.

