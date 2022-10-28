ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Urban One Hosts ‘One Night Of Black Culture’ For Advertisers.

Urban One celebrated “One Night of Black Culture,” a private showcase for key advertisers and brand reps in New York City last Thursday, Oct. 27. The evening included a panel hosted by iONE Digital’s Allision McGevna and featuring such Reach Media, Radio One, and TV One personalities as D.L. Hughley, Chef Jenard, Erica Campbell, Jake & Jazz Smollett, and Lore’l.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

He’s back home wearing a different uniform

EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Reyin Jasmine

Timeless Question, "Why Did You Move Here"

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. The question I get every day is, “why”? The more people that ask me why I moved here the more I ask myself why. I believe people move to New York City for either fashion, love, daddy's money, or work. Why I moved here? I do not know. I have been utterly in love with New York since I watched Annie when I was six. Every day we are all stuck with the “whys” of life. I’m going to let you know that it’s okay to not know. I don’t know. But, I can say when it comes to living alone or moving out, in general, is that we all knew once. You have to take the time to sit down and think; “well this happened, what happens next?” Moving is something a lot of people are not able to overcome and it is hard, overwhelming, and straight chaos, but you need to know that it is life and you can not let anyone ask you,” why” and you come up with a b*llsh*t excuse. IT IS OKAY TO SAY, “I DO NOT KNOW”, no one is going to put you in jail. Why can’t we all as people just love life; life is way too short; nobody needs a reason to live. Not even the sewer rats need one; they just… live. I will never ask a person why they are where they are, instead just think of what's next in your life.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus

With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC

From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, quaint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New York.
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
New Jersey 101.5

One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ

One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
