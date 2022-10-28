Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Bag Man’ Punches Straphanger in Unprovoked Subway AttackBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York StateAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
insideradio.com
Urban One Hosts ‘One Night Of Black Culture’ For Advertisers.
Urban One celebrated “One Night of Black Culture,” a private showcase for key advertisers and brand reps in New York City last Thursday, Oct. 27. The evening included a panel hosted by iONE Digital’s Allision McGevna and featuring such Reach Media, Radio One, and TV One personalities as D.L. Hughley, Chef Jenard, Erica Campbell, Jake & Jazz Smollett, and Lore’l.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
He’s back home wearing a different uniform
EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Legendary N.Y. radio station plays its last tune as it switches formats
The iconic New York City-based alternative rock station 92.3 FM aired its last broadcast this morning, leaving listeners with one last song: LCD Soundsystem’s “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down.”. The station — which can be heard throughout New Jersey, New York and...
Timeless Question, "Why Did You Move Here"
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. The question I get every day is, “why”? The more people that ask me why I moved here the more I ask myself why. I believe people move to New York City for either fashion, love, daddy's money, or work. Why I moved here? I do not know. I have been utterly in love with New York since I watched Annie when I was six. Every day we are all stuck with the “whys” of life. I’m going to let you know that it’s okay to not know. I don’t know. But, I can say when it comes to living alone or moving out, in general, is that we all knew once. You have to take the time to sit down and think; “well this happened, what happens next?” Moving is something a lot of people are not able to overcome and it is hard, overwhelming, and straight chaos, but you need to know that it is life and you can not let anyone ask you,” why” and you come up with a b*llsh*t excuse. IT IS OKAY TO SAY, “I DO NOT KNOW”, no one is going to put you in jail. Why can’t we all as people just love life; life is way too short; nobody needs a reason to live. Not even the sewer rats need one; they just… live. I will never ask a person why they are where they are, instead just think of what's next in your life.
New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus
With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Being Ignored at NYC Adoption Event Has Us in Tears
TikTok user @petartbyandrea was at an NYC dog adoption event when she noticed something that broke her heart. So doing the reasonable thing, she decided to film what was happening with the hopes of social media working its magic. She came across an adorable 3-year-old dog named Bob. Bob is...
Photos: Heidi Klum, other stars show off costumes at 2022 Halloween party
Photos: Heidi Klum, other stars show off costumes at 2022 Halloween bash Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
Early Addition: Zeldin campaign clarifies that 'people should not be holding signs' that call Kathy Hochul the c-word
Because it took two rounds of asking for comment for the Republican candidate's people to come out against a supporter's sign, here are your early links: No ferry to Canarsie, watch out for dangerous drivers tonight, Trump jury selection sounds like it was hard, and more. [ more › ]
New York City’s Marriott Marquis Completes Massive Renovation
The New York Marriott Marquis is a Times Square icon. Opened in 1985, the hotel is located on Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets. The two wings of the hotel house 1,971 rooms, making the Marriott Marquis the largest hotel in New York based on the number of rooms. We...
How 8 ‘Boys From Glen Rock High’ all made it in music and showbiz
Floyd Vivino got sent down to Joe Sielski because he was always in trouble at school. The powers that be thought he could better expend his energy in band. So Sielski, the music teacher and band leader at Glen Rock High, put Floyd to work on the cymbals. Half a...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, quaint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New York.
Former crew members claim rats, asbestos fill S.I. Ferry purchased by Davidson and Jost, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Pete Davidson and Colin Jost may be in over their heads, according to ex-crew of the Staten Island Ferry vessel purchased by the SNL comedians and borough natives, the Daily News reported. The duo joined an investor group that purchased the retired boat from the city...
Rev. Calvin Butts, influential Harlem pastor, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, who welcomed generations of worshippers as well as political leaders from across the nation and around the world at Harlem's landmark Abyssinian Baptist Church, died Friday at age 73, the church announced.
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record Shop
In this excerpt from the new book New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock, we look back at Bleecker Bob’s, the iconic Greenwich Village record shop.
Rev. Calvin Butts, towering NY religious and political figure, dies at 73
Rev. Calvin Butts was a towering political and religious figure in New York Butts was the pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church, one of the city's largest congregations. [ more › ]
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
NY Post Fires Employee For False, Racist, Violent Content Targeting Politicians
A series of racist, violent headlines that were posted on the website and Twitter account of the New York Post on Thursday, Oct. 27, were carried out by an employee, Variety reports. In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson for the Post said an investigation had revealed that the...
