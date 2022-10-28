Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. The question I get every day is, “why”? The more people that ask me why I moved here the more I ask myself why. I believe people move to New York City for either fashion, love, daddy's money, or work. Why I moved here? I do not know. I have been utterly in love with New York since I watched Annie when I was six. Every day we are all stuck with the “whys” of life. I’m going to let you know that it’s okay to not know. I don’t know. But, I can say when it comes to living alone or moving out, in general, is that we all knew once. You have to take the time to sit down and think; “well this happened, what happens next?” Moving is something a lot of people are not able to overcome and it is hard, overwhelming, and straight chaos, but you need to know that it is life and you can not let anyone ask you,” why” and you come up with a b*llsh*t excuse. IT IS OKAY TO SAY, “I DO NOT KNOW”, no one is going to put you in jail. Why can’t we all as people just love life; life is way too short; nobody needs a reason to live. Not even the sewer rats need one; they just… live. I will never ask a person why they are where they are, instead just think of what's next in your life.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO