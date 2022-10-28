Read full article on original website
AI and AR Beauty Company Perfect Corp Trades on NYSE
Perfect Corp. (“Perfect”), the beauty industry AI and AR provider, is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols PERF. Provident Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: PAQC; "Provident"), a special purpose acquisition company, is trading under the symbol PERF WS. "We are thrilled to continue Perfect’s evolution,...
Expensive Brunette, Hypochlorous Acid Spray and Cheek Stain Are Top of Mind for Beauty Consumers: Spate
Sultry red may have been a trendy hair color for 2022, but consumers are seeking expensive brunette this winter. Consumers are also looking to spray away their skin concerns, from acne to a cleanser for the delicate skin on their eyelids. On the color cosmetics front, they appear to be ditching traditional powder blush and opting for a cheek stain to obtain a rosy glow.
Beauty Tech Leader Vanity Planet Has New Ownership
Vanity Planet, a leader in beauty tech, has been acquired by a new ownership group, ONWRD. The new ownership appoints Toni Battaglia as co-founder and managing director of brand. Battaglia's extensive experience in product development has elevated the devices offered by Vanity Planet, creating hero products that become instant sell-outs....
Net Sales for Colgate-Palmolive Company Increase 1.0% in Q3 Results
Net sales for the Colgate-Palmolive Company increased 1.0% for Q3. Organic sales increased 7.0% with growth in every division and all four categories. GAAP EPS declined 1% to $0.74; Base Business EPS declined 9% to $0.74, both of which reflect a negative foreign exchange translation impact of $0.05. GAAP Gross profit margin and Base Business Gross profit margin both decreased 220 basis points to 57.2%
Venerable Brand Phisoderm Offers Clean Products for Skincare
A skin care brand that has been around for four decades is talking about clean beauty. Phisoderm Clean is line of dermatologist-recommended cleansers that are pH-balanced and uniquely designed for specific skin types; sensitive, dry/combination, and acne-prone skin, according to The Mentholatum Company, owner of the venerable skincare brand. "These...
