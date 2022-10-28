You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. A while back I asked the question about who the backstage version of the Undertaker for AEW should be and I asked if Sting was a possible candidate. Now, I feel compelled to ask, where is Sting? What is his status with AEW? I have to say that his pairing with Darby Allin was pretty damn good, despite getting lost in the shuffle for a while... But then something happened during the two or three months prior to his current absence; it was like the Sting from 25 years ago suddenly appeared. He seemed like he was having a blast doing rail jumping spots onto tables, and the fans were eating it up and remembered why he is an icon, THE ONE AND ONLY STING! Is he going to be back? I feel like he still has a swan song left to be sung.

