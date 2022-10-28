Read full article on original website
HALLOWEEN COSTUME BATTLE ROYAL, ISLA DAWN AND MORE: 10/29 WWE NXT IN WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA RESULTS
*Josh Briggs, dressed as a character from King of the Hill, won a Halloween Costume Battle Royal to earn a title shot. Julius Creed was John Cena. Stacks was Shawn Michaels. Brutus Creed was The Ultimate Warrior. Edris Enofé was The Boogeyman. Dante Chen was Rhea Ripley. Ikemen Jiro was Tajiri.
LEGENDARY PROMOTER, FORMER ROH BOOKER JOIN MLW
Gary Juster, the legendary long-time promoter who has worked for Verne Gagne, WCW and Ring of Honor (as well as promoting lots of his own events) over the years, has come on board withn MLW, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Juster will be working in something of an elder statesmen role, advising...
MIKE TYSON RETURNS TO AEW THIS FRIDAY, JERICHO FACING FORMER ROH CHAMP IN CHARM CITY & MORE
AEW returns to Baltimore, Maryland this Wednesday at the Chesapeake Arena for Dynamite on TBS, featuring:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with...
AEW TBS TITLE BOUT ADDED TO WEDNESDAY'S AEW DYNAMITE
Officially announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland is TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt Baker and Saraya. *AEW All Atlantic Champion...
ROH TV TITLE MATCH SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE
Ring of Honor TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. The Embassy's Brian Cage with Prince Nana has been officially announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Previously announced the episode, broadcasting live from Baltimore on TBS:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former...
KAZARIAN & JOSH ALEXANDER TEAM, TASHA STEELZ PROFILED & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS PROGRAMMING THIS WEEK
Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Tasha Steelz. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian vs. Aussie Open. *X-Division Championship Tournament: Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey. *Eric Young vs Sami Callihan. *Jessicka vs. Savannah Evans. *Moose vs. Ace Austin. 11...
10/28 WWE NXT IN MELBOURNE, FLORIDA RESULTS
*Thea Hail, dressed as Andre Chase, won a Halloween Costume Battle Royal. Cora Jade was AJ Lee. Roxanne Perez was Bayley. *JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase. *Carmelo Hayes pinned Oro Mensah. *Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated Veer Mahaan and Sanga by DQ. *Grayson Waller did a promo inside the...
WWE AT MSG, MADUSA, SAPOLSKY, BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR AND MORE
There were no matches after Raw went off the air in Dallas. Locally advertised for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden are Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Karrion Kross and The New Day. WWE's Gabe Sapolsky was...
WWE RAW REPORT: BROCK AND BOBBY BRAWL, PATRICK SWAYZE AND CHRIS FARLEY ARE SMILING DOWN ON OTIS AND CHAD, TAG TITLE MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Bianca Belair versus Nikki Cross in a Non Title Match. Bianca sends Nikki into the corner and connects with shoulders. Nikki goes for a sunset flip but Bianca does not go over. Bianca misses a clothesline but connects with a shoulder tackle. Bianca slaps her rear end to taunt Nikki and Nikki follows with a cross body and punches. Nikki kicks Bianca in the corner. Nikki with a head butt to the midsection. Nikki sends Bianca into the turnbuckles a few times but Bianca blocks it and connects with a clothesline and drop kick. Nikki with boots from the corner and she goes for a cross body but Bianca catches Nikki and hits a fallaway slam. Bianca goes to the apron and Nikki pulls the ring skirt and trips Bianca with her leg caught in the ropes. Nikki slams the leg into the apron.
WHAT IS BEING ADVERTISED LOCALLY FOR RAW TOMORROW, WWE IN MEXICO CITY TONIGHT AND MORE
WWE's Raw brand will finish out their Mexico loop today in Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. If anyone is attending, we are seeking live reports. Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley is being locally advertised as the main event of tomorrow's Monday Night Raw taping in Dallas, Texas.
FINAL DAY TO PRE-ORDER ERIC BISCHOFF'S NEW MEMOIR 'GRATEFUL'
Today is the final day to pre-order a signed copy of the new Eric Bischoff memoir Grateful, which is slated to be released on 11/11. Eric Bischoff Announces Second Autobiography: ‘Grateful’. Produced in partnership with ‘NITRO’ author Guy Evans, ‘Grateful’ covers Bischoff’s post-2006 career, including his WWE return, AEW...
WWE MAKING YOU MAD IN A GOOD WAY, PUNK’S COMMENTS WERE A BIG DEAL, INJURIES IN AEW ARE TO BE EXPECTED AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. A while back I asked the question about who the backstage version of the Undertaker for AEW should be and I asked if Sting was a possible candidate. Now, I feel compelled to ask, where is Sting? What is his status with AEW? I have to say that his pairing with Darby Allin was pretty damn good, despite getting lost in the shuffle for a while... But then something happened during the two or three months prior to his current absence; it was like the Sting from 25 years ago suddenly appeared. He seemed like he was having a blast doing rail jumping spots onto tables, and the fans were eating it up and remembered why he is an icon, THE ONE AND ONLY STING! Is he going to be back? I feel like he still has a swan song left to be sung.
DREW JOINS THE TOUR: 10/31 WWE IN STUTTGART, GERMANY RESULTS
*Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes. *Hit Row defeated Mace an Manoor. *Shotzi pinned Sonya Deville. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeated Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Match. *Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight. *Drew McIntyre pinned Karrion Kross. *Braun Strowman & The New...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV HIGHLIGHTS
Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights of Impact on AXS:. Alan Angels RETURNS vs. Trey Miguel in X-Division Title Tournament | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. Can Bully Ray Be Trusted? | Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Bey | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. ALL-STAR Knockouts Main Event | Mickie, Wilde and...
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON MATCH VS. GREAT MUTA
Yahoo Sports Japan has an article on the Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match taking place on 1/1 in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The article states that there were initial disagreements when Vince McMahon was still in charge, but they continued negotiations following McMahon's exit and only came to an agreement on the 26th of this month.
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
PJ Black vs. Yuya Uemura from the X-Division Championship will air on this Thursday's edition of BTI - Before the Impact. Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan this Thursday on Impact on AXS is their first-ever singles match. Tommy Dreamer celebrated the 33rd Anniversary of his in-ring career this past Friday.
GOOD NEWS FOR WWE - SMACKDOWN WILL NOT BE MOVED THIS WEEK
Major League Baseball opted to postpone tonight's World Series Game 3 tonight due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series will mean that Philadelphia and Houston will not play this Friday, so Smackdown will air on FOX this week.
LUCHA LEGEND APPEARS: 10/30 WWE IN MEXICO CITY RESULTS
*There was a moment of silence and ten bell salute to Humberto Garza. *Santos Escobar pinned Dolph Ziggler. Santos' father, El Fantasma, stepped into the ring to celebrate with his son after. *Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano defeated American Alpha. *Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 title, then lost it...
HOW NEW DAY SPENT THEIR FLIGHT TO EUROPE, MIZ, AJ AND MORE WWE NOTES
The Miz Says Cavaliers Will Make NBA Finals, Mitchell's A Star!. NASCAR's Corey LaJoie Hits the Ring With WWE's AJ Styles | Race For The Championship | USA Network.
MLW LAUNCHES 'NEW SEASON' THIS THURSDAY WITH BATTLE RIOT IV
MLW hyped up their new "season" of content with the following video:. That season will kick off this Thursday 11/3 with Battle Riot IV streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, followed by MLW Fusion episodes kicking off Thursday 11/10. The new material will air subsequently on BeIn Sport. MLW has several...
