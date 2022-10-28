Read full article on original website
HALLOWEEN COSTUME BATTLE ROYAL, ISLA DAWN AND MORE: 10/29 WWE NXT IN WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA RESULTS
*Josh Briggs, dressed as a character from King of the Hill, won a Halloween Costume Battle Royal to earn a title shot. Julius Creed was John Cena. Stacks was Shawn Michaels. Brutus Creed was The Ultimate Warrior. Edris Enofé was The Boogeyman. Dante Chen was Rhea Ripley. Ikemen Jiro was Tajiri.
10/28 WWE NXT IN MELBOURNE, FLORIDA RESULTS
*Thea Hail, dressed as Andre Chase, won a Halloween Costume Battle Royal. Cora Jade was AJ Lee. Roxanne Perez was Bayley. *JD McDonagh defeated Andre Chase. *Carmelo Hayes pinned Oro Mensah. *Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs defeated Veer Mahaan and Sanga by DQ. *Grayson Waller did a promo inside the...
WHAT IS BEING ADVERTISED LOCALLY FOR RAW TOMORROW, WWE IN MEXICO CITY TONIGHT AND MORE
WWE's Raw brand will finish out their Mexico loop today in Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. If anyone is attending, we are seeking live reports. Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley is being locally advertised as the main event of tomorrow's Monday Night Raw taping in Dallas, Texas.
WWE KICKS OFF EUROPEAN TOUR TONIGHT IN GLASGOW, SCOTLAND
The Smackdown brand kicks off their European tour tonight in Glasgow, Scotland at The Hydro with the following lineup:. *Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. *Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. *Ricochet vs Karrion Kross...
DREW JOINS THE TOUR: 10/31 WWE IN STUTTGART, GERMANY RESULTS
*Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes. *Hit Row defeated Mace an Manoor. *Shotzi pinned Sonya Deville. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeated Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Match. *Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight. *Drew McIntyre pinned Karrion Kross. *Braun Strowman & The New...
COMPLETE MLW FIGHTLAND 2022 COVERAGE FROM PHILADELPHIA
Welcome to PWInsider.com's live, ongoing coverage of Major League Wrestling's Fightland 2022 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia!. Coverage will commence upon the start of the opening content. Pre-Show Notes:. Atlas Security in the house...the legendary photographer George Napolitano is in attendance to document the show....They have one section of...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW HALLOWEEN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas at The American Airlines Center on the USA Network:. *Go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel 2022. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Brock Lesnar to appear. *Otis vs. Matt...
AEW TBS TITLE BOUT ADDED TO WEDNESDAY'S AEW DYNAMITE
Officially announced for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland is TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt Baker and Saraya. *AEW All Atlantic Champion...
WWE RAW REPORT: BROCK AND BOBBY BRAWL, PATRICK SWAYZE AND CHRIS FARLEY ARE SMILING DOWN ON OTIS AND CHAD, TAG TITLE MATCH, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Bianca Belair versus Nikki Cross in a Non Title Match. Bianca sends Nikki into the corner and connects with shoulders. Nikki goes for a sunset flip but Bianca does not go over. Bianca misses a clothesline but connects with a shoulder tackle. Bianca slaps her rear end to taunt Nikki and Nikki follows with a cross body and punches. Nikki kicks Bianca in the corner. Nikki with a head butt to the midsection. Nikki sends Bianca into the turnbuckles a few times but Bianca blocks it and connects with a clothesline and drop kick. Nikki with boots from the corner and she goes for a cross body but Bianca catches Nikki and hits a fallaway slam. Bianca goes to the apron and Nikki pulls the ring skirt and trips Bianca with her leg caught in the ropes. Nikki slams the leg into the apron.
UPDATED NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV WEEKEND LINEUP
The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will take place on 11/12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA National Champion Cyon...
HOW NEW DAY SPENT THEIR FLIGHT TO EUROPE, MIZ, AJ AND MORE WWE NOTES
The Miz Says Cavaliers Will Make NBA Finals, Mitchell's A Star!. NASCAR's Corey LaJoie Hits the Ring With WWE's AJ Styles | Race For The Championship | USA Network.
LUCHA LEGEND APPEARS: 10/30 WWE IN MEXICO CITY RESULTS
*There was a moment of silence and ten bell salute to Humberto Garza. *Santos Escobar pinned Dolph Ziggler. Santos' father, El Fantasma, stepped into the ring to celebrate with his son after. *Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano defeated American Alpha. *Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 title, then lost it...
EMMA-WWE UPDATE
WWE has officially placed Emma back on the WWE website's Smackdown roster after her return to WWE last night against Ronda Rousey. Last night was her first WWE appearance since 2017. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE PLUMMETS ON FS1
The 10/28 Friday Night Smackdown episode on FS1, as the series was bumped over from FOX due to the World Series, brought in 835,000 overnight viewers and a 0.23 in the 18-49 demo. That was MASSIVELY down from last week's 2,231,000 overnight viewers and a 0.52. Obviously, this was to...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV HIGHLIGHTS
Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights of Impact on AXS:. Alan Angels RETURNS vs. Trey Miguel in X-Division Title Tournament | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. Can Bully Ray Be Trusted? | Tommy Dreamer vs. Chris Bey | IMPACT Oct. 27, 2022. ALL-STAR Knockouts Main Event | Mickie, Wilde and...
MLW LAUNCHES 'NEW SEASON' THIS THURSDAY WITH BATTLE RIOT IV
MLW hyped up their new "season" of content with the following video:. That season will kick off this Thursday 11/3 with Battle Riot IV streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, followed by MLW Fusion episodes kicking off Thursday 11/10. The new material will air subsequently on BeIn Sport. MLW has several...
10/29 WWE IN MONTERREY, MEXICO RESULTS & NOTES
WWE ran Monterrey, Mexico tonight at at Arena Monterrey with the following results:. *Los Lotharios defeated Legado Del Fantasma's Cruz Del Toro & Jaoquin Wilde. *Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. Tamina pinned Cross to win the title. Dana Brooke pinned Tamina to win the title back.
DREW MCINTYRE CHECKS IN FROM SHEAMUS' WEDDING

WWE AT MSG, MADUSA, SAPOLSKY, BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR AND MORE
There were no matches after Raw went off the air in Dallas. Locally advertised for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden are Drew McIntyre, The Usos, Braun Strowman, Liv Morgan, Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Karrion Kross and The New Day. WWE's Gabe Sapolsky was...
USO PRAISES AVA RAINE'S DEBUT, WALLER CALLS OUT TRUTH AND MORE
Jimmy Uso Blown Away By The Rock's Daughter's WWE Debut, She's A Star! | TMZ Sports.
