The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
glensfallschronicle.com
3 restaurants close in southern Washington County; 1 sale pending
The Auction Barn in Argyle, Salem Tavern in Salem, and The Bog in Cambridge each announced they will close. A post on The Bog’s Facebook attributed to owner Mark Harwood said, “after much thought and painful deliberation, I am closing The Bog.”. “In the 3 1/2 years I’ve...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
NECN
Vermont Man Killed After Truck Slams Into Tree
A 55-year-old man died Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a tree in Hartland, Vermont, state police said. Vermont State Police responded to Quechee Hartland Road, near the intersection of Briar Patch Road, around 5:31 p.m. for a single vehicle crash with entrapment. The Hartland Fire Department and Windsor...
Road now open in Rutland County after car crash
The Vermont Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced US Route 4 in the area of Fox Hollow Village/Beaver Pond in Mendon is closed due to a car crash.
It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems.
“We can attest to ongoing public alcohol and drug use and sales, intoxication, littering and loitering,” Boys & Girls Club officials have said about the municipal facility, where vandals left the organization’s van undrivable this month while it was parked in a $1,000-a-year space. Read the story on VTDigger here: It’s a parking garage. But in Brattleboro, the Transportation Center is better known for its problems..
WCAX
Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland. Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch...
ATF searches Granville area after Calamity Jane’s burglary
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed a search warrant was executed in Granville Thursday night.
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
Lanes reopened after crash on I-87 Northway southbound
Traffic slowed to a crawl Monday morning after a crash on the I-87 Northway.
Springfield man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hartland
Scott Sargent, 55, died in a crash on Quechee-Hartland Road Sunday evening.
Deerfield Valley News
Police investigate fatal crash in South Glens Falls
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car accident with the New York State Attorney General's office that occurred in Glens Falls on Saturday night.
WNYT
Active police incident in Granville resolved
An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
Vermont man arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for warrant, drugs
A Vermont man was arrested after State Police found drugs hidden in the trunk of his vehicle following a traffic stop.
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
A 32-vote margin, a changed party affiliation and a rematch in the Rutland-Bennington house district
Incumbent Sally Achey, R-Middletown Springs, faces Democrat Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, a former progressive who she ousted in 2020. Read the story on VTDigger here: A 32-vote margin, a changed party affiliation and a rematch in the Rutland-Bennington house district.
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
WMUR.com
One killed in Claremont motorcycle crash
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A deadly motorcycle crash in Claremont is under investigation. Police said the crash happened before 6 p.m. Thursday on Main Street near West Side Avenue. The 64-year-old rider was not breathing, and police said lifesaving efforts were not successful. No other vehicles were involved. Police are...
