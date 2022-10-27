Austin Sterling never intended to play college football. The 2022 graduate of Braham High School is an aspiring educator who was content with hanging up the cleats after high school. Sterling’s older brother has connections with the coaching staff from the University of Minnesota, Morris, and that is how the recruiting process began for Sterling. “My brother Zach sent them (Morris) my film and he said, ‘Watch my brother,’” Austin...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO