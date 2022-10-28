Read full article on original website
Tales of the Jedi-Recap
It’s been debated that maybe Star Wars doesn’t need the Jedi/Sith conflict as much as it used to and that it might be best to move on from this overriding element. Thankfully, this sentiment isn’t as strong as it could be since the truth is that the Jedi and Sith are a big part of the franchise still, and finding a different direction is what is really needed to flesh out characters and their stories to give people something else to think about.
The Official Trailer For Disney Plus Exclusive “The Santa Clauses” Has Been Released
The Santa Clause is back! Tired of Marvel and Star Wars content? Disney Plus has you covered as the streaming service will tap into one of their well-known intellectual properties, The Santa Clause. Starring Tim Allen as the title character, the first film was released into theaters in 1994, and the Christmas film was a smash hit! Naturally, the cow has to be milked in the world of Hollywood, so the studio made two more films: The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Both films didn’t necessarily reach the financial success of their first feature, but it was still a popular property following the third film.
House of the Dragon: Episode 10-Recap
Is it just me, or did the first season of House of the Dragon end on a note that was slightly less than hopeful for Rhaenyra and her people? There are spoilers ahead, so if you haven’t watched the episode yet, then you might want to catch up first since, like so many other writers, I’m not slowing down to wait. But at this time, it would appear that the dragons of both the King’s and the Queen’s houses are going to be the greatest asset but also the biggest detriment, especially if the demise of Prince Lucerys and his dragon are any indication.
“The Staircase” Executive Producer Has Been Hired As The Showrunner For “Arkham Asylum”
Finally, some big news comes out about the upcoming Arkham Asylum series. Currently, the world of Batman has seen multiple headlines in a manner of weeks as news about the new Penguin series and Joker 2 has come to light. Interestingly enough, The Batman 2 still hasn’t been greenlit by Warner Bros.
4 Upcoming Adam Driver Movies to Look Forward to
Adam Driver is one of the best actors of his generation. We know him as the unconventional lead with an intense presence and a unique look. He’s pure and raw talent. You maybe know him from Girls, where he plays Hannah’s on-and-off boyfriend. You may also know him from Star Wars, where he depicts the formidable antagonist Kylo Ren or maybe from House of Gucci, where he portrays the one and only Maurizio Gucci.
Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
AHS: NYC: Smoke Signals Recap
It’s a wonder how anyone is following this current season of AHS since it’s playing out more like a crime story than a true horror story, as the decision to focus on a point in history that was exceedingly difficult for a group of individuals is kind of a strange one when it comes to laying out a horror story that’s easy to follow. The thought is pretty strong that if anyone were to denounce this season openly, as some are already doing, it could be surmised that they might be accused of being homophobic or simply ignorant of the main theme. But the truth is that this story isn’t really that compelling in terms of being a horror story. Most of the characters feel one-dimensional at best, and those who have more to them still feel as though they’re not quite as solid as they should be. To be fair, the seasons that have come before this one were a lot better because the characters, cisgender or otherwise, were folks that people could believe in and empathize with. The amount of shame and self-loathing that’s being used in this season kind of makes it tough to feel anything for the characters at all.
Let’s Talk about the Willow Trailer
November is upon us, almost, and apart from a satisfying turkey dinner near the end of the month, there are bound to be a lot of people who are looking forward to seeing the return of a classic tale that a lot of us can remember from our youth. Back in 1988, when a lot of the actors starring in the upcoming Willow series were a great deal younger, and several probably weren’t even born yet, this story wasn’t the most popular since there were plenty of movies that lit up the 80s in a lot of different ways.
5 Most Violent Marvel Anti-Heroes
Quite a few people still believe in heroes and want to think that the best way to deal with villains is to be better than them, to make certain that a hero never lowers themself to the villain’s level. But the unfortunate fact is that light doesn’t always eclipse darkness. In fact, light can sharpen darkness, make it deeper, and even create a villain that’s worse than the last one.
Floyd Mayweather Called Will Smith for 10 Days Straight After the Oscars Slap Incident
At a private screening in The London Hotel for his new movie, Emancipation, Will Smith revealed that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. called him for 10 days straight to make sure the actor was okay. Mayweather was also in the crowd as Smith delivered his speech. Everyone knows what happened...
Keanu Reeves’s Answer to What a Perfect Day Should Be Like
I am sure a lot of you do wonder what your favorite celebrities do when they are off the camera. Yes, they enjoy what they do, but everybody needs a day off. Personally, I used to imagine that they are probably partying on a private island, on a yacht or simply chilling on the beach soaking in the sun.
Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl Cancellation Tragic
Perhaps one of the most shocking reports to come out of 2022 in Hollywood was the cancellation of Batgirl. Originally, the live-action DC film was scheduled for an HBO Max release; however, when WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav took over the company, he turned the streaming release into a theatrical run.
The Long Road to Beetlejuice 2
The original Beetlejuice was released in 1988 with a fantastic cast that is well known to generations born after the film was released, but with such a famous cast and a cult following, a sequel is always down the line. However, Beetlejuice hasn’t had an easy path to a potential sequel, even when the actors, writer, and director all have been eager to make it happen. With Beetlejuice being one of the most popular and oldest Tim Burton creations, it’s completely understandable why a sequel has had such a hard time coming to life. Below, we’ve detailed Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice, the potential of a long-awaited sequel, and the scrambled history of the attempts of a sequel to get created that led to the long road of Beetlejuice 2.
Movie Review: Run Sweetheart Run
There are a few moments within this movie that feel as though they might have touched upon a theme that is less than desirable to a lot of people, but otherwise, this is a horror movie like many others in that it features a protagonist, an antagonist, and a driving need for the former to find a way to eradicate the latter. Cherie, a working woman and a mother that hasn’t dated in quite a while, is asked by her boss to attend to a client, as it would appear that he’s double-booked his anniversary and dinner with the client.
John Carpenter Expresses His Interest In Doing A Dead Space Movie
John Carpenter is a legend when it comes to horror. The master filmmaker revitalized the slasher genre thanks to Halloween, which is still going strong over 40 years later. However, Carpenter has produced other classics such as The Thing, Escape from New York, The Fog, and Assault on Precinct 13. It’s safe to say that Carpenter understands the world of horror and how to truly scare an audience; however, the most interesting part is that a live-action Dead Space movie has not been made yet.
Blade vs. Luke Cage: Who Would Win?
There are plenty of times in storytelling when plot armor runs out of control, and the comics are one of those times since both Marvel and DC are overrun with heroes and villains that can walk through a hail of bullets, can lift tons, and can take the kind of damage that would be enough to kill scores of people. Luke Cage is a great example of this since the guy can survive impacts and explosions and gunfire without a scratch on him unless the projectiles happen to be made of adamantium or something else that might be able to penetrate his skin. Of course, given the supposed rarity of adamantium in the Marvel Universe, it’s fair to think that only a few people would be able to stand toe to toe with this street-level juggernaut. Unfortunately, as it’s happened with many characters, Cage’s power levels have been fiddled with over the years, and as of now, it would appear that, in the comics, he’s capable of taking on characters that are way above his level simply because he’s capable of taking so much more damage, and has evolved as a character. That’s great to be fair, since his fighting ability, intelligence, and wisdom could definitely be explained. But upping his power level to a degree where only the heaviest hitters can really touch him doesn’t do the character any favors. That could be why pitting him against Blade might be a nice, humbling experience.
Details on The “Ready Player One” Film Series
Ready Player One was one of the more recent Steven Speilberg films, but unlike a large portion of his work, it was based on the work of something else. While he has adapted the original Jurassic Park, which was first a book, and spun it into a huge franchise, Ready Player One was also a book and created an incredible eye-popping movie to help fans get more into the series.
Another Silent Hill Movie is Coming
The first inclination when hearing about another Silent Hill movie is that a third attempt at creating something that could help to turn people on to this story isn’t likely to go any further than the second movie did. But it does sound as though this new movie won’t be attached to the two that have come before, meaning that it’s a new chance to create a story that can really do justice to the games that people have enjoyed for so long.
5 of the Most Devious Marvel Villains
There are plenty of bad guys in the Marvel Universe, and while a lot of them have made their debut at this time, there are still more to come, and some are even worse than others. Those who have been given a chance to showcase their talents and penchant for evil might have already impressed the audience, while others have yet to earn that distinction. But there are several villains that are so horrible when compared to others that it bears stating that a few of these individuals are even worse than the others.
