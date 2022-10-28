Read full article on original website
Shuffle Board: New BB&B CEO, Children’s Place Taps CFO, HR Heads Named at Fanatics, Aii
Retail Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appointed Sue Gove as president and CEO. Since June, Gove has served as interim CEO. Under her leadership, the company will continue to execute its strategic plan, announced on Aug. 31, with a priority on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic and recapturing market share. The Children’s Place The Children’s Place Inc. named Sheamus Toal senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Nov. 7. Toa will report to Jane Elfers, president and CEO. As CFO, he will oversee finance, accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, investor relations and internal audit....
geekwire.com
Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years
Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
ValueWalk
The Capital Goods Industry in the US: Different Sectors & Top Companies
Capital goods, or business capital equipment, refer to the long-term physical assets that companies use to produce their goods and services. These can include land, buildings, heavy machinery, and vehicles. So, what companies are in the capital goods field?. Some of the companies that are typically associated with this field...
Women leaders switch jobs at record rates as they demand better from their workplaces
Women leaders — already in short supply — are leaving their companies at rates not seen in years, a new report says. For every woman at the director level who gets promoted, two women directors leave.
beckerspayer.com
3 payers named among 'best of the best' corporations for inclusivity
CVS Health, Humana and Elevance Health were named among the "Best of the Best" for corporate inclusion among Fortune 500 companies by the National Business Inclusion Consortium. The National Business Inclusion Consortium, led by National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, represents several associations promoting workplace inclusivity. According to an Oct. 27...
thecoinrise.com
Elizabeth Warren seeks info from financial agencies on crypto industry ‘revolving door’
Elizabeth Ann Warren, former law professor, questioned the regulators that how long a person is restricted from pursuing employment in a sector they have regulated, through a letter “Clarify Stance on Crypto Hires” with a request of a response by November 7. On October 24, the letter concerning...
Imagine a scoreboard where all your direct reports rank you: That’s real for Salesforce managers
Turns out, about 90% of salesforce workers approve of their bosses (or say they do).
Inside Macy’s Inc.’s Enterprise-wide Transformation
Take another look at Macy’s Inc. After decades of being derided as a slow-moving, overstored retail dinosaur, Macy’s is transforming, regaining relevance, and capturing more shoppers in the process.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage at Macy's Herald Square Hundreds of weaker stores have been closed and more could do so. The corporate hierarchy has been streamlined, leaving fewer senior managers with broader responsibilities and enabling more things to get done faster. About $900 million in annual costs have been cut out. Off-mall, off-price and digital strategies are evolving, reducing the dependence on...
itsecuritywire.com
CONTROLTEK Promotes Tom Meehan to President
CONTROLTEK, a global leader in asset protection, tracking and visibility solutions, is pleased to announce that current chief strategy officer and chief information security officer Tom Meehan, CFI has been elevated to the role of president. In his new role, Meehan will continue to guide the company’s strategy while being...
crowdfundinsider.com
OCC Announces Office of Financial Technology
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently announced it will “establish an Office of Financial Technology early next year to bolster the agency’s expertise and ability to adapt to a rapidly changing banking landscape.”. The Office of Financial Technology will “build on and incorporate the Office...
The CFO talent market is red hot—especially if you possess this skill
The CFO talent market remains hot, including opportunities for first-time finance chiefs. To continue my monitoring of the CFO recruiting and hiring market, I sat down with Alyse Bodine, a partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles. “We saw a tremendous amount of CFO turnover,” says Bodine, whose team has been keeping track. “This year, there have been 122 newly appointed CFOs within the Fortune 1000, as of September,” she says. “This was more significant than some of the other [C-suite position] turnover information that we track.”
A former IBM finance leader is on a blockchain-based mission to get central banks to use digital currency
Over the past few years, many employees—including finance professionals and CFOs—chose to leave their jobs seeking more meaningful or mission-driven work. “It’s been a trend that we’ve seen with executives, as we’ve approached them on other opportunities,” Alyse Bodine, managing partner and global head of the Financial Officers Practice at Heidrick & Struggles, recently told me.
