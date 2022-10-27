Read full article on original website
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County Master Gardeners hosting annual plant sale
The Walton County Master Gardeners invite you to participate in their annual Tree & Plant Sale. As they did last year, orders will be taken by email only. Orders will be accepted beginning Friday, November 4, and through Friday, December 4, 2022. Plant pickup will be Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, at the Walton County Fair Grounds in DeFuniak Springs.
Destin Log
More than a nice view: Why Destin's new fire station is located in a former wedding venue
What used to be a place where couples would exchange wedding vows is now Destin's newest firehouse on Choctawhatchee Bay. The Destin Fire Control District purchased the Destin Bay House at 127 Calhoun Ave.for $2.3 million and started running calls from the area as early as July 2021. But the...
30a-tv.com
Grace Pizza and Shakes Grand Opening on 30A in Santa Rosa Beach
Grace Pizza and Shakes will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 29 at their newest restaurant, located in the old Pickle Factory at 38 Clayton Lane in Grayton Beach. Founded in 2021 by Adrian Hembree and Vincent Nandlal in Alvin, Texas, Grace is the story of their mission...
fosterfollynews.net
Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022
Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
More than 3.7M beachgoers, 1 drowning as Okaloosa Co. Lifeguard season closes
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported. This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 […]
Final day of the Destin Fishing Rodeo, what’s next for the winners
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo comes to a close at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. The results going to the last day are as follows: Division and species 1st 2nd 3rd AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards – Amberjack Jackson Goodwin – Fort Smith, AR- 108.8 lbs Bart […]
Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
wdhn.com
Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes total closure of Hwy. 98; details on detours
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
After pleading guilty to felony, Lynn Haven man is back at work, teaching school
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a federal corruption case and is expected to testify at a high-profile federal trial has gone back to work in town — teaching middle school students. Bay District officials confirmed Monday that Antonius Barnes is teaching at Jinks Middle School. Barnes is […]
WJHG-TV
Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal accident took place early this morning at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George. North and South bound lanes are now back open after the accident has been cleared. The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is under investigation.
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WEAR
Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
Former Bay commissioner, Panama City employee pleads no contest to bid fixing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Panama City department head pled no contest to bid fixing on Monday. Keith Baker, who is also a former Bay County Commissioner, will serve 3 years of probation, pay a little more than $1,300 in fines and court costs and perform one hundred hours of community service. Baker […]
Former Bay Co. commissioner dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
WJHG-TV
New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you walk down Harmon Avenue you can hear the sounds of construction, as five new townhomes are being built near downtown Panama City. “Residential is probably the biggest anchor we could have downtown,” Panama City Commissioner, Jenna Haligas, said. These townhomes are being built...
WEAR
UPDATE: Missing man safely found in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has been safely located. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Okaloosa County Friday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has dementia and was last seen at...
