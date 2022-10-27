The Walton County Master Gardeners invite you to participate in their annual Tree & Plant Sale. As they did last year, orders will be taken by email only. Orders will be accepted beginning Friday, November 4, and through Friday, December 4, 2022. Plant pickup will be Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, at the Walton County Fair Grounds in DeFuniak Springs.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO