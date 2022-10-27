ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemary Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County Master Gardeners hosting annual plant sale

The Walton County Master Gardeners invite you to participate in their annual Tree & Plant Sale. As they did last year, orders will be taken by email only. Orders will be accepted beginning Friday, November 4, and through Friday, December 4, 2022. Plant pickup will be Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, at the Walton County Fair Grounds in DeFuniak Springs.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022

Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Miami company reportedly eyeing Port St. Joe Paper Mill

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Miami-based company called Nopetro is reportedly interested in buying a parcel of the old paper mill land from the St. Joe Company. Nopetro plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant adjacent to the Port St. Joe shipping port. LNG is natural gas that is chilled to -260 […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
BELLWOOD, AL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory includes total closure of Hwy. 98; details on detours

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal Traffic Accident on Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fatal accident took place early this morning at the intersection of U.S. 231 and Bayou George. North and South bound lanes are now back open after the accident has been cleared. The crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle is under investigation.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Samson teen dies in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Nearly 40 dogs in poor condition rescued from Northwest Florida home

FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nearly 40 neglected dogs rescued from a home are now being treated at multiple Northwest Florida animal centers. The Lucky Puppy Rescue initially received the call after eight adult dogs and 29 puppies -- all in poor condition -- were discovered a week ago living inside a home in Chipley.
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Former Bay Co. commissioner dies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Bay County commissioner and Sheriff’s Office Captain Jerry Girvin died Wednesday. Girvin served for eight years as a commissioner after being elected in 2002. “I know he was he was instrumental in so many different areas,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “He was very supportive of animals, worked […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you walk down Harmon Avenue you can hear the sounds of construction, as five new townhomes are being built near downtown Panama City. “Residential is probably the biggest anchor we could have downtown,” Panama City Commissioner, Jenna Haligas, said. These townhomes are being built...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Missing man safely found in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has been safely located. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Okaloosa County Friday night. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says Roger Ruess has dementia and was last seen at...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy