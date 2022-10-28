Read full article on original website
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
Elected official from Connecticut admits he entered Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — An elected official in Connecticut has admitted for the first time publicly that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Gino DiGiovanni, a GOP alderman in Derby, was interviewed by an NBC Connecticut reporter after online sleuths investigating the attack on the Capitol told NBC News they had identified him as one of the approximately 3,000 individuals who entered the building that day.
ctexaminer.com
Marx ‘Unfit to Serve,’ Writes New London City Councilor
As many of you know, I am a proud Democrat in the city of New London. I am in my fourth term as a City Councilor and have served as City Council President and always support the Democratic ticket and its candidates. However, this election, I am making an exception.
wiltonbulletin.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
New Britain Herald
Republican Registrar of Voters in New Britain defends character after Confederate flag was seen in his office
NEW BRITAIN – Republican Registrar of Voters Peter Gostin defended his character this week after it was called into question by visitors to his office in City Hall. In an article published Wednesday, the New Britain Progressive reported that Central Connecticut State University student Taina Manick discovered a Confederate flag in Gostin’s office when she came to pick up voter registration cards for students Monday.
NBC Connecticut
NBC CT EXCLUSIVE: CT Alderman Says He Attended Jan. 6 Rally, Entered Capitol
NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned a CT resident was inside the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 and months later, he was elected Derby alderman. We spoke with Gino DiGiovanni Jr., 41, after a board meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. We showed DiGiovanni photos and screen grabs from Jan. 6, obtained by...
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL ANNOUNCES ENFORCEMENT ACTION AGAINST BRIDGEPORT GAS STATION OVER GAS TAX VIOLATION
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Bridgeport-based Nunes Auto Repair has paid $7,000 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Nunes Auto did not lower its price on regular grade gas until April 4 and the gas retailer consistently failed to fully lower prices on its mid- and premium-grade gas.
mycitizensnews.com
21st District Probate Judge gets law license reinstated
NAUGATUCK — 21st District Probate Judge Peter Mariano had his law license reinstated on Oct. 26 after about a year of it being inactive. The district encompasses Naugatuck, Prospect, Beacon Falls and Middlebury. Probate courts oversee decedents’ estates and trusts, and handle a wide range of issues affecting children, the elderly, and people with intellectual and psychiatric disabilities.
milfordmirror.com
Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?
MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
New Haven now features first raised crosswalk on a state road
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A raised crosswalk was raised up Friday morning in front of the Nathan Hale School in New Haven, as the beginning of a trend in the state as the Townsend Avenue project is having its desired effect. "We see traffic already slowing down and we...
westbrookct.us
Westbrook Residents Come Vote and Get Your Flu Shot
Westbrook Town Hall Downstairs in the Senior Center. Medicare, Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and ConnectiCare. ** Please Bring Your Insurance Card. For a copy of this flyer for distribution, please click here:
SCSU faculty wrong in their reaction to Southington high school race issue
It is not an established fact that America today is systemically racist, favoring whites over people of other races, and that all whites are complicit in this.
ctexaminer.com
Middletown to Opt Out of Accessory Apartment Law, Draft Town Regulations
MIDDLETOWN – Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission said they intend to opt out of the state’s new rules for accessory apartments “for the right reasons,” promising a rewrite of the city’s own accessory dwelling regulations will come first. Towns and cities have until...
Full buses, half-empty trains and wider (barely) airline seats…
Full buses, half-empty trains, wider airline seats and other items of transportation interest from land, sea and air.
sheltonherald.com
Danbury City Council member, owner of Halas Farm cited for 'ongoing' dumping on city property
DANBURY — A City Council member has failed to respond to a cease-and-desist letter he received for allegedly illegally dumping refuse on designated wetlands located on city-owned property. A copy of the cease-and-desist letter shows officials on the Environmental Impact Commission, in coordination with the city's health department, sent...
Yale Daily News
Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial
Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads
Fast, furious, fatal on New Haven roads this weekend, with two hit-and-runs, one of them fatal, and a deadly round of drag racing in the Connecticut city
Consultant gives cybersecurity tips after Connecticut real estate attorney loses $300K to a hacker
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford cybersecurity consultant is warning people to on alert after a real estate attorney recently lost more than $300,000 to a hacker. Eric Buhrendorf, the CEO of Evernet Consulting, said being proactive is key. “The problem is he didn’t have a trusted IT that was actively and proactively managing his […]
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Students Show Steep Losses in Math and Reading, According Harvard Study
Students in grades 3 to 8 lost on average about 7 months of learning in mathematics, and 4 ½ months of reading instruction in Connecticut between 2019 and 2022, according to newly released data by the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard. Those losses were most notable in districts with high numbers of low-income students.
