Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Factbox-What Is Known About the Drone Attack on Crimea?
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia suspended participation in the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a Ukrainian drone attack on vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol in the early hours of Saturday. What do we know so far?. WHAT HAPPENED?. Russia said 16 air and maritime drones...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says 218 Vessels Blocked After Russia Suspends Grain Deal
KYIV (Reuters) - A total of 218 vessels are "effectively blocked" due to Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a grain export deal, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Sunday. Russia said on Saturday it suspended participation in the U.N-brokered deal to export agricultural produce from Ukrainian ports following attacks...
US News and World Report
France Says No Basis to Russian Accusations Against Britain
PARIS (Reuters) - Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea are without foundation, France's foreign ministry said on Sunday. The accusations formed part of Moscow's strategy "to turn attention away from its sole responsibility in the war of...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Mortar Crew Wrestles With Ammo Shortage, Dud Shells
FRONT LINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - The Ukrainian mortarmen, hands cupping their ears, turned away from the green tube angled towards their Russian foes entrenched less than a kilometre away as one of their comrades hauled on the firing cord. The crew had expected the flaming blast of...
US News and World Report
Czechs Rally Against Rising Extremism and Voice Support for Ukraine
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague's main square on Sunday against rising populism and extremism, two days after a coalition of far-right political movements, fringe groups and the Communist party held a protest in the same location. Waving Czech, U.S., NATO and Ukrainian flags, many...
US News and World Report
Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister, Says: 'Don't Call Me Mr.'
ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she did not want to be called "mister", backtracking on a government circular that said this would be her official title. A statement issued by Meloni's office said that although the "mister president" title had been advised as the most...
US News and World Report
Militants Kill 15 in Attack on Burkina Faso Military Supply Mission - Army
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Islamist militants killed 15 Burkinabe soldiers and volunteer militiamen on Saturday as they returned from a supply mission in eastern Burkina Faso, the army said on Sunday. A further four soldiers were wounded in the attack in Gourma province, while 11 are still missing, it said in...
US News and World Report
Russian Assets Seized in Ukraine May Be Used for Reconstruction - Minister
KYIV (Reuters) - Assets belonging to Russian and Belarusian individuals seized by Ukraine could be used for the country's massive post-war reconstruction effort, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko was quoted on Friday as saying. The government has frozen Russian and Belarusian assets in Ukraine worth some 44 billion hryvnias ($1.21 billion)...
US News and World Report
German Authorities Looking Into Reports of Illegal Chinese Police in Frankfurt
BERLIN (Reuters) - Authorities in Germany are investigating whether China maintains an illegal extraterritorial police station in Frankfurt, a spokesperson said, a week before Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads on an already contested visit to the economic giant. The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Ukrainian Forces Repel Offensive in Donetsk Region
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "fierce offensive" by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region. Zelenskiy said a military unit from Chop in western Ukraine had undertaken the action, but did not say where the clash had occurred. "Today they...
Vessels move as Turkey fights to save Ukraine grain deal after Russian pull-out
Cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia's decision to pull out from a landmark deal designed to ease the global food crisis. The July deal to unlock its grain exports is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.
US News and World Report
Palestinian Gunman Kills One in Hebron Settlement, Is Shot Dead
HEBRON, West Bank (Reuters) -A Palestinian gunman killed one person and wounded at least three others in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank before being shot dead by a guard, the Israeli military, medics and a settlement spokesperson said. The Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the slain Hebron...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Shot Dead After Attacking Israeli Soldiers With Car
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A Palestinian was shot dead after he carried out a car-ramming attack against Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday. The Israeli military said the Palestinian attacker drove his car into the soldiers at a bus station and then struck others by a nearby intersection, injuring five of them.
US News and World Report
Iran's Guards Seize Vessel Carrying 11 Million Litres of Smuggled Fuel in Gulf - SNN
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign vessel carrying 11 million litres of smuggled fuel in the Gulf on Monday, according to the Student News Network's Telegram channel. The captain and crew of the foreign oil tanker are in custody to complete the investigation process and legal proceedings.
US News and World Report
U.S. and South Korean Warplanes Begin Largest Ever Air Drills
SEOUL (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday, with hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day for the better part of a week. The operation, called Vigilant Storm, will run until Friday,...
US News and World Report
Erdogan Says Turkey to Continue Grain Deal Efforts After Russia Hesitates
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will continue its efforts for the Black Sea grain export deal despite Russian hesitancy, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday after Moscow suspended its participation in the initiative at the weekend. "Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it didn't receive the same benefits, we will continue...
US News and World Report
Cuba Says at Least 5 Dead After Boat Heading to US Crashes
HAVANA (AP) — A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban officials said Saturday. The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from...
US News and World Report
China Names Chen Yixin as State Security Minister -Parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People's Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee during its once-every-five-years congress...
US News and World Report
Congo Expells Rwandan Ambassador in Retaliation for Alleged Rebel Support
Congo Expells Rwandan Ambassador in Retaliation for Alleged Rebel Support. Kinshasa (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda's alleged support of M23 rebels fighting in the Congo's eastern provinces, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.
US News and World Report
French-Australian Environmentalist Kidnapped in Chad
N'DJAMENA (Reuters) -A conservationist with dual French and Australian citizenship has been kidnapped in northeastern Chad and a search and rescue mission is under way, the Chad government said on Saturday. It was not known who carried out the abduction in Chad's northeastern Wadi Fira province on Friday. Chad's government...
Comments / 0