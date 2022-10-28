Invasive zebra mussels have “infested” a Colorado lake for the first time, raising fears they could spread

Read full article on original website
cpr.org
A western Colorado mining depot aimed to be bigger than Grand Junction, but it became a ghost town
Mesa County is home to a ghost town that is as ghostly as it gets. The strange old town of Carpenter is nearly invisible these days out in the desert badlands at the base of the Bookcliffs, a mountain range that borders Grand Junction. More than a century ago, Carpenter...
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
1037theriver.com
Western Colorado’s Unique Canyon Where Water Flows In Both Directions
Western Colorado may be known for its dry climate, but there is a canyon here that is known for the water that runs through it. Unaweep Canyon, located south of Grand Junction is a very unique canyon because of two creeks that flow out of opposite ends of the canyon. Seems impossible, doesn't it?
nbc11news.com
Threats made to Grand Junction High School students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, Oct. 29., 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department was alerted of threats being made to Grand Junction High School Students on social media. GJPD began investigating the threats, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Jacob Casteel. Casteel was transported to the Mesa County...
KJCT8
Two semis sideswipe Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, two semi trucks swiped each other while travelling eastbound on I-70. One truck veered off the right shoulder, colliding with a tree. At least one person was sent to the hospital with a complaint of pain. The Grand Junction Police...
nbc11news.com
Increased traffic enforcement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Friday night, a busy road and a Grand Junction neighborhood fed up with speeding and dangerous drivers. That’s why right now, Grand Junction police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers are focused on Fruitvale and Clifton area. “Quietness, and then really loud, like,...
The Daily Planet
Agencies team up in Telluride bike theft arrests
Three bike thieves were arrested following a rash of thefts in and around Telluride in October. Police from the Telluride Marshal’s Department and the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office collaborated in the arrest of three Grand Junction residents who were in Telluride for work. In a town where bikes...
