A family from Alabama got the scare of a lifetime when they found a bear inside of their car while in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Raven Sartain and her family were visiting the area and had just settled into their cabin when they heard a commotion by their car. When they went to investigate, they ended up getting a little closer to the area’s wildlife than they had hoped. The bear climbed into the car and discovered a frozen treat hiding in the backseat.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO