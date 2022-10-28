Read full article on original website
GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK
GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATE
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge in Coal Creek
BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Barry Thacker with the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation said the miners felt their work should be...
wvlt.tv
Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 7 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
Tourists Terrified After Finding Bear Inside of Car in Gatlinburg
A family from Alabama got the scare of a lifetime when they found a bear inside of their car while in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Raven Sartain and her family were visiting the area and had just settled into their cabin when they heard a commotion by their car. When they went to investigate, they ended up getting a little closer to the area’s wildlife than they had hoped. The bear climbed into the car and discovered a frozen treat hiding in the backseat.
wvlt.tv
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at. As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
wvlt.tv
Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Keep garbage out of Tennessee River. Updated: 10 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Loudon man charged in connection with El Pulpo Loco shooting
A man is facing charges in relation to the El Pulpo Loco shooting that took place earlier this month according to the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
Hawkins Co. Jail: Don Wells released early Sunday morning
The father of missing Summer Wells was released from Hawkins County Jail early Sunday morning, according to workers at the facility.
1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville
UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
wvlt.tv
Park official: Gatlinburg trails closed after bears ‘bluff charge’ hikers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity. Dana Soehn, a representative with the park, told WVLT News the trails were closed due to increased “bluff charges.”. “Along a couple of the...
wvlt.tv
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
wvlt.tv
Teen charged in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
Anakeesta contractor airlifted to UT Medical Center after ‘medical emergency’
A contractor working at Anakeesta fell down the embankment underneath the chairlift according to the City of Gatlinburg.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating a fatal Monroe County hit and run
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for information related to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Monroe County. According to the THP, the crash happened around 12:39 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved a dark or maroon flatbed truck, according to THP. WATE reports that the...
WTVCFOX
Vols share the wealth in offensive onslaught: Tennessee beats Kentucky 44-6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers had 422 all-purpose yards with nine total players getting involved during their late-night SEC East matchup with Kentucky. Running back duo Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright paved the way for Big Orange’s backfield to have a successful day. Small carried the ball...
WBIR
One dead, another wounded after shooting in Greeneville
One of the two people who were shot has died. Greeneville Police identified that victim as 22-year-old Juan Tauscher.
Hawkins County kitten made full recovery after leg sawed off; found forever home
MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An orange tabby cat who lost his front leg in June gained a forever home months later after his caretaker made the decision to keep him. Dustin the cat is named after the Hawkins County deputy who rescued him after finding the kitten with a severed front leg. Workers at […]
Comments / 1