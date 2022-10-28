ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

wvlt.tv

Suspect arrested, charged in deadly Alcoa Highway nightclub shooting

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 7 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Tourists Terrified After Finding Bear Inside of Car in Gatlinburg

A family from Alabama got the scare of a lifetime when they found a bear inside of their car while in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Raven Sartain and her family were visiting the area and had just settled into their cabin when they heard a commotion by their car. When they went to investigate, they ended up getting a little closer to the area’s wildlife than they had hoped. The bear climbed into the car and discovered a frozen treat hiding in the backseat.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville

UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Larry McBee, 18, is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, according to KPD. McBee was taken into custody after fleeing an officer who tried to stop him as he was driving in Jefferson County.
KNOXVILLE, TN

