Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Tetra Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported earnings of $278,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share. The oil and gas services company...
Wichita Eagle
Phillips 66: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Phillips 66 (PSX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.39 billion. The Houston-based company said it had profit of $11.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.46 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
Comments / 0