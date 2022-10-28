Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Reddit's NFT Avatars Explained: Why Are They So Popular?
Over the past few years, we've seen the NFT industry experience its fair share of ups and downs. While some pieces can be worth millions of dollars, others are worth nothing. So, why, exactly, have Reddit NFTs suddenly surged in popularity? What are these NFTs, and how can you get your hands on one?
makeuseof.com
How to Get Rid of Twitter’s Annoying Refresh Sound
With all of Twitter's shiny updates, the overall experience on the microblogging app is a lot better. One thing has stuck around though—the sound that pops up whenever you try to refresh the homepage. However, there's a way to turn off this annoying refresh sound. This article reveals how.
makeuseof.com
The Best Gaming Advent Calendar for Kids
With Christmas just around the corner, now is a great time to start getting prepared. An advent calendar is a great gift for children, but the days of plain chocolate advent calendars are gone!. There is now a world full of fun, interactive, and different-themed gaming calendars. Do you know...
makeuseof.com
Halloween Deal: Wondershare Lifetime Plans Get Scary Prices
Halloween is here and so are the scary prices of Wondershare! Whether you want to create videos of your own, convert files, edit images,audio files, or even PDF files, Wondershare has your back. Even better, if you want to get one of these tools and use it for your entire...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Comic Strip Using Comicgen and Google Slides
Are you a comic fan who’s ready to get in touch with your creative side? Look no further. Gone are the days when comics were only created by comic artists; you can create comics too!. Comicgen is one of the best platforms to use to make comic strips. The...
makeuseof.com
Now That Elon Musk Owns Twitter, Is It Time to Buy Dogecoin?
Elon Musk finally completed his acquisition of Twitter, which has led to different reactions concerning the future of the microblogging app. While some believe this takeover will lead to more free speech on the platform, others believe it is for the worse. One interesting question in the crypto community is,...
makeuseof.com
The Art of Choosing the Best Facebook Profile Picture
For some people, just having a Facebook account isn't enough. They need to show all the glitz and glamor, and what better way to do that than your Facebook profile picture? It attracts other Facebook users and puts you in the spotlight. If you enjoy good engagement on profile pictures,...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Siren to Play Music Without Leaving Your Terminal
Everyone loves music, and despite the advent of streaming, subscription models, and having music available in the cloud, audiophiles still maintain a carefully curated collection of audio files on their local machines. If you're a terminal-dwelling Linux user, it's easy to play your tunes while you work, without ever leaving...
makeuseof.com
How to Upload Videos Directly to YouTube From DaVinci Resolve 18
DaVinci Resolve 18 is the latest version of one of the most powerful, free video editing systems out there. It is especially useful for YouTubers, as you can upload videos directly to the site without having to leave Resolve. The latest version tweaked one of the most useful features for...
makeuseof.com
How Elon Musk Bought Twitter: The Timeline of Events
Elon Musk finally bought Twitter after months of court drama, media drama, and boardroom drama. But with the deal finally closed, here's a timeline of how the bird app finally landed in Musk's lap. Timeline of How Elon Musk Bought Twitter. Elon Musk's bid to buy other companies like Coca...
makeuseof.com
7 Steps to Create a Content Calendar in Google Calendar
It's an unhealthy practice to always wait for inspiration before you create content. Instead, you must actively brainstorm content ideas and plan out their execution. A content calendar is absolutely essential for this. It prevents writer's block, keeps you consistent, and helps cultivate an engaged audience. There are several content...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use Remote Play on Your PS5
If you love the flexibility of Xbox Game Pass but prefer gaming on your PlayStation, you’re in luck. You can access your PS5 remotely from any mobile device by using PS Remote Play. This lets you play your PlayStation whenever you want, wherever you want. With PS Remote Play,...
makeuseof.com
How to Traverse the DOM Using JavaScript
Understanding the DOM is essential in your web development career. You should know how to select different elements in the DOM, so you can then read their contents or modify them. DOM traversing describes how to navigate the tree-like structure that HTML documents generate. Here's a complete guide on how...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove a Stuck Disk From Your PS5
Getting a game disk — or, god forbid, any other sort of foreign object—stuck in your beloved PS5 is very stressful. There is, however, a simple trick that you can use to manually eject a disk that has become lodged in your console without having to completely dismantle it and potentially void your warranty.
makeuseof.com
How to Get a Deceased Family Member's Facebook Account Memorialized or Removed
In earlier days, people who passed away left their assets and memories behind. But now, in the world of social media, people also leave a Facebook account. Whether it's your grandma who passed away or a close friend, they are most likely to have an account on Facebook. Anyone can...
makeuseof.com
How to Report an Underage Facebook Account
Children sometimes become secretive about their mobile phone activities as they grow. Having a Facebook account might not be as significant for you, but it is a real deal when it comes to children. Facebook allows 13-year-olds to make an account under certain restrictions and has strict policies if you’re...
makeuseof.com
Elon Musk Confirms Paid Twitter Verification Plans
New Twitter owner Elon Musk has confirmed that the plans to revamp verification on the social media platform include introducing verification as a paid service. The confirmation comes amid reports that Musk wants to charge $20 for Twitter Blue, which will include verification as part of the subscription. Twitter Verification...
makeuseof.com
SwitchBot Blind Tilt Review: Turn Your Slat Blinds Into Smart Blinds
Despite needing to tweak the light sensing settings, the Blind Tilt works perfectly to control existing blinds. And, it can be controlled in any way that works for you; from voice, remote control, app, or NFC tag. Along with the SwitchBot Curtain, mini plugs, and other devices, the SwitchBot Blind Tilt makes one more thing easy to control in your home.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Camera Zoomed-In Problem on WhatsApp
Do you see a zoomed-in view when you open the camera within WhatsApp? Does it prevent you from capturing the perfect shot and sharing it with your friends and family or posting it on a status?. If so, there is probably something wrong with your WhatsApp or phone. But how...
Comments / 0