Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
"We did nothing wrong." A husband lost his job and spent the night with his ex-wife, devastating his wife.
Unwillingness to communicate is a major warning sign that it may be time to end a marriage. No matter how much effort you put in, your partner just won't get involved. When one spouse is fed up enough to cut off all communication, it is called an emotional divorce. In most cases, the spouse will become indifferent to both their partner and the relationship at this point.
Albany Herald
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ Ordered at Peacock
Peacock has announced that it has ordered a prequel series based on the Friday the 13th franchise, from A24 and Bryan Fuller. The prequel show will be written and executive produced by the American Gods and Star Trek: Discovery creator and will be a drama produced by A24, known for this year’s X and Pearl. This isn’t the first time the original 1980 film has been spun off into a series: there was one that debuted in 1987 and ended in 1990.
Albany Herald
HBO Max’s ‘The Penguin’ Casts Cristin Milioti Opposite Colin Farrell
Cristin Milioti will join the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming series The Penguin, a spinoff series of Warner Bros. The Batman film. Although details about the show are scarce, many speculate the series will take place after the events of the film, with star Colin Farrell recently confirming the opening scene.
Albany Herald
‘Avenue 5’: Kyle Bornheimer on Doug’s Weird ‘Reprieve’ From the Madness & Impending Fatherhood
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Avenue 5 Season 2 Episode 4, “How It Ends: As a Starter and a Main.”]. Life on Avenue 5 gets even more chaotic in the latest episode.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Director Reveals Original Story Written Before Chadwick Boseman Died
Actor Chadwick Boseman died in 2020, which resulted in a major screenplay rewrite from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' writer/director Ryan Coogler.
Albany Herald
‘Pickled’ First Look: Emma Watson, Daniel Dae Kim, Stephen Colbert & More Get Their Game Face On (PHOTO)
This charity special is kind of a big dill. Pickled on CBS will see 16 celebrities, including Will Ferrell and Emma Watson, join forces for a tournament of pickleball — the fast-growing sport played with paddles on a small tennis court — to benefit Comic Relief US. And TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the star-studded key art below!
Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with his most personal film
In 2016, Alejandro G. Iñárritu found himself walking up to the Oscars stage to pick up the best director award for the second time in two years. “I can’t believe this is happening,” he said. With his consecutive wins for “Birdman” and “The Revenant” he...
Albany Herald
Bono reflects on his 40-year marriage to Ali Hewson
Bono's new memoir, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," isn't just about his time and travels with U2. It's about love. "I also wrote the book to explain to my family what I was doing with their life because it was they who permissioned me to be away with U2 or lobbying Congress," the singer told the Sunday Times Magazine. "Ali gave me the chance and covered for me at home. So I'm not writing a rock'n'roll memoir, [or] an activist's memoir, I'm not just writing a sojourner's memoir, I'm trying to write a love letter to my wife."
