Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Malware on Your Android Device
Malware seems to find a way to seep into almost any device. Computers, smartphones, and even smartwatches are all at risk, even if they're just used as a door for malware to enter a different device on the same network. There are some steps you can take, though, to prevent...
makeuseof.com
How to Use lsof to Track Down Open Files on Linux
Have you ever tried to close your shell or unmount a drive only to get an error that one or more files are in use? Or perhaps you've tried to edit a file only to find it's locked by another program?. Maybe you're worried that someone has somehow gained unauthorized...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Ctrl + Alt + Delete Not Working on Windows 11
Ctrl + Alt + Delete is a keyboard shortcut that you can use to terminate non-responsive processes. You can also use this approach to kill applications that have a high memory consumption, restart a computer, open the Task Manager, or log out of Windows. But what if it suddenly stops responding?
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Password Checklist With Next.js
In today's world, online security is more important than ever. With so many online accounts to keep track of, it's essential to have a strong and unique password for each one. If you're building a site, it's even more important to ensure passwords are as secure as they can be. You can present a checklist to those using your site and ensure their password meets your requirements before you accept it.
makeuseof.com
How to See Recently Opened Files on Windows
Have you recently edited a file, then accidentally closed it and lost it somewhere? Do you want to know which files someone you're sharing your computer with opened recently? Locating recently opened files is super easy with Windows. So, whether you wish to re-edit recently closed files or track who accessed them last time, you can do so easily.
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons Why AlmaLinux Is a Better CentOS Alternative
CentOS will reach its end of life in June 2024. As of 2022, it powers a lot of servers around the world, in fact, back in 2010 it was the most popular Linux server distro. Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), CentOS is a solid Linux OS that powers enterprise desktops and servers.
makeuseof.com
Build a Raspberry Pi Desktop Dashboard
Do you have something that you want to display for hours on end? Maybe an aesthetic digital fish tank for your living room or a home automation dashboard for your smart devices? Then what you need is balenaDash. Run on a Raspberry Pi, balenaDash can display a web page or...
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Windows Terminal Tips, Tricks, and Shortcuts You Need to Know
Windows Terminal is chock-full of features right out of the box. It's arguably the best, most performant terminal application for users of command-line tools, and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL. That's not to say that you can't go a step further and unlock its full potential, though. Are...
makeuseof.com
Keep Your Passwords Safe, Secure, and Accessible With Pass From pCloud
With more than 90% of online users concerned about their passwords, password security has never been as vital as it is today. Tools like pCloud Pass allow you to keep your passwords safe and secure while giving you easy access when you need them. This makes it easier to protect yourself online, but what can a tool like pCloud Pass do for you and how do you use it? Let’s find out.
makeuseof.com
Is the Mail App Not Syncing on Windows? Here How to Fix it
One of the biggest benefits of using apps like Outlook and the Mail app is the synchronization across devices—the changes you make on your laptop will reflect on your phone or PC. These apps can, however, stop syncing on Windows occasionally, as this has been the case with the Mail recently, which is an email client designed by Microsoft.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Storybook for a Next.js Project
Storybook is a powerful tool for building UI components in isolation. It helps you create and test components without running the whole application. If you've ever used Storybook with Next.js, you'll notice you need to configure it to handle CSS and images properly. The process can be frustrating but these simple steps will help lead the way.
makeuseof.com
How to View Maps in Your Linux Terminal With MapSCII
Maps fuel the imagination, inspire flights of fancy, and create a yearning to travel—whether to the farthest corners of the globe or the nearest White Castle for a smorgasbord of sliders. While it's perhaps more satisfying to pull that dusty old atlas from the top shelf of your bookcase,...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use Remote Play on Your PS5
If you love the flexibility of Xbox Game Pass but prefer gaming on your PlayStation, you’re in luck. You can access your PS5 remotely from any mobile device by using PS Remote Play. This lets you play your PlayStation whenever you want, wherever you want. With PS Remote Play,...
makeuseof.com
What Is Caret Browsing and How Does It Work?
You might have heard about caret browsing; it’s one of the many accessibility features that are built into browsers. But what exactly is caret browsing, and how does it work? We explain it below. What Is Caret Browsing?. Caret browsing or caret navigation is an accessibility feature that simply...
makeuseof.com
7 Fixes to Try if Your Mac Gets Stuck Updating
Updating macOS is the surest way to keep your computer secure, while granting you access to cool new software features. At some point, every Mac user will need to install an update, but some people will run into problems in the process. The most common update problem with macOS is...
makeuseof.com
7 Steps to Create a Content Calendar in Google Calendar
It's an unhealthy practice to always wait for inspiration before you create content. Instead, you must actively brainstorm content ideas and plan out their execution. A content calendar is absolutely essential for this. It prevents writer's block, keeps you consistent, and helps cultivate an engaged audience. There are several content...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Wiki Using Google Sites
Using a Wiki to organize your files and documents is fast becoming a norm these days. And a well-built Wiki does more than organize your teams’ files into more accessible categories. This innovation also helps promote content creation, editing, and sharing. And while it may seem cumbersome and expensive...
makeuseof.com
One UI 5: The 8 Best Features You Need to Try On Your Samsung Phone
One UI 5 is the next major release of Samsung's skin for its Galaxy devices. Based on Android 13, it provides the best of both worlds: Google's take on Android with Samsung's customizations and additional features on top of it. One UI 5 does not bring any significant UI overhaul but packs several new features.
makeuseof.com
How to Modify Your Free Domain Name on Netlify
If you're creating a website, one of the most important decisions you need to make is where to host it. Netlify is one of the many platforms you can use to host your website for free. When you choose to host a website using Netlify, Netlify will generate a random...
makeuseof.com
Set Up a VPN on Your Smart TV and Enjoy Overseas Netflix Libraries
If you’re enjoying streaming TV services through a smart TV, you may be wondering if it’s possible to explore other catalogs. For example, watching the Netflix library from the UK if you’re in the USA. VPNs make this possible, which you may already know if you’ve tried...
Comments / 0